Fully vaccinated or not in English, French, and Chinese
Sign in Vancouver International Airport:
Segregated line-ups for vaccinated and unvaccinated international arrivals at Vancouver International Airport. Photo by Andrew Aziz. (Source)
The English and French versions are self-explanatory.
The Chinese notices are hyperexplicit:
wèi wánchéng xīnguān yìmiáo quánchéng jiēzhòng de lǚkè
未完成新冠疫苗全程接种的旅客
Passengers who have not completed the full course of novel coronavirus vaccination
yǐ wánchéng xīnguān yìmiáo quánchéng jiēzhòng de lǚkè
已完成新冠疫苗全程接种的旅客
Passengers who have already completed the full course of novel coronavirus vaccination
There must be some burning motivation or powerful explanation for the stark difference between the French and English versions on the one hand and the Chinese version on the other hand. I think I have an idea of what the reason is, but would like to hear from LL readers first.
[Thanks to Nicholas Tursi]
Bathrobe said,
July 26, 2021 @ 5:21 pm
I would argue that the English and French are insufficiently explicit. First, they assume readers know what vaccination is being referred to. This is reasonable as you would have to be living under a rock not to know about covid. The second is that English and French don’t mention the possibility of a third alternative: partially vaccinated. The two signs side by side imply that not having undergone the full course of vaccination (two shots) means you are “unvaccinated”, but that is actually not fully logical.
The Chinese spells both of these out clearly. In addition there is the linguistic quirk that Chinese does not have recourse to past participles in cases like this. English uses “vaccinated “, French “vacciné”, allowing the use of an adverb (“fully”, “entièrement”). Chinese is forced to use the clumsy circumlocution “has completed the full course of vaccination”.
There is probably a cultural factors behind this, too, i.e. an expectation that signage should be fully explicit to avoid misunderstanding. This applies to Japanese, too, which has been heavily influenced by Chinese. I suspect that if the airport had a sign in Japanese it would be similarly worded.
I noticed this expectation many years ago with “Mind the gap”, which might work In English but needs to be fully spelt out in both Chinese and Japanese, specifically with relation to the question “What gap?” and why you should mind it.
Y said,
July 26, 2021 @ 5:30 pm
Maybe they didn't want the physical length of the written message to be less than the French or English one, and so they packed it with filler. The Chinese and the French ones in the middle are about exactly the same length, which suggests more than a coincidence.