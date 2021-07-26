« previous post |

Sign in Vancouver International Airport:



Segregated line-ups for vaccinated and unvaccinated international arrivals at Vancouver International Airport. Photo by Andrew Aziz. (Source)

The English and French versions are self-explanatory.

The Chinese notices are hyperexplicit:

wèi wánchéng xīnguān yìmiáo quánchéng jiēzhòng de lǚkè

未完成新冠疫苗全程接种的旅客

Passengers who have not completed the full course of novel coronavirus vaccination

yǐ wánchéng xīnguān yìmiáo quánchéng jiēzhòng de lǚkè

已完成新冠疫苗全程接种的旅客

Passengers who have already completed the full course of novel coronavirus vaccination

There must be some burning motivation or powerful explanation for the stark difference between the French and English versions on the one hand and the Chinese version on the other hand. I think I have an idea of what the reason is, but would like to hear from LL readers first.



[Thanks to Nicholas Tursi]

