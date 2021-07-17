« previous post | next post »

Post on Instagram:

If you click on the arrowhead at the middle right of the above panel, you will find a visual depiction of what is said in words beneath the panel.

The gist of the matter is that wú 无 / 無 ("no; not; there is no[ne]"} has replaced the male and female semantics of tā 他 and tā 她. As we have written in previous posts (there are also third "person" pronouns for animals and spirits (牠 祂; see "Selected readings" below), but they all have the identical pronunciation tā .

There exists another character of separate derivation, 它, also pronounced tā, for which the following usage notes apply:

In traditional Chinese, there is generally a distinction between 它 牠 inanimate objects, while the latter refers exclusively to animals.

inanimate objects, while the latter refers exclusively to animals. In simplified Chinese, only 它 inanimate objects and animals

(source)

Since all of the third "person" pronouns discussed above are pronounced tā in spoken language, is it possible / desirable that the new graph featured in the above panel replace all of them in written language?

Selected readings

[h.t. Jeff DeMarco]

Permalink