« previous post | next post »

[This is a guest post by S. Robert Ramsey]

You’ve probably heard Korea referred to as the “Land of the Morning Calm.” That’s a nickname for Korea that’s been used in the West at least since the 19th century.

And perhaps because Koreans agree that “Morning Calm” sounds mystical and romantic, it’s been picked up lately—often for commercial purposes—in South Korea, too. Korean Airlines, for example, has frequent flier perks for members of its “Morning Calm Club.” In 1996, an arboretum east of Seoul was given the name, “Garden of Morning Calm.”

But the nickname is a chimera, the result of a mistake—and probably one made by some starry-eyed Westerner infatuated by the mysterious Orient. ‘Morning Calm’ is a mistranslation of an ancient name for Korea, a name known only from ancient Chinese records.

In the 1st century B.C., when Chinese ethnographers were exploring the Korean peninsula, they heard a name that local people were using. The Chinese visitors didn’t know who those exotic local people were, or what language they were speaking, much less what the word meant. As ethnographers, they simply recorded the word they heard by using the sounds of their own Chinese characters as phonetic notations—just the way Chinese speakers transcribe foreign words even today.

The characters they transcribed the name with 朝鮮 had nothing to do with meanings. Since the Chinese were using the characters only to represent sounds, we have no way to know from those characters what the mysterious, ancient name ever meant.

Besides, the two characters they used can't mean ‘Morning Calm’ anyway! In the Chinese-language reading of the name of Korea (Cháoxiăn), the first character can’t mean ‘morning’ (the reading can only be associated with ‘tide’ or ‘court’). The second character is even farther away. It means ‘rare, few, seldom’; and never ‘calm’. [The readings given here are of course those of modern Mandarin, but the phonological distinctions they represent are reflected in early riming dictionaries.]

Nevertheless, despite the mystery, that most ancient of Korean names still endures today, preserved through the Korean-style readings of the characters. Thus, “조선” (“Choson”) is now the North Korean name of the country; and, as a traditional name, it’s used in South Korea as well.

Afterword

The whole business is just another instance of how the old mythology about Chinese characters invariably leads people down the garden path!

Even so, no matter how bogus it may be, Koreans obsess over that 'morning calm' nonsense. Heck, we have no idea if what those Chinese explorers heard was a language ancestral to modern Korean, anyway! (It sure couldn't have been something that should be called "Korean" at that early time.) In any case, in later eras Koreans' traditional mythology picked up on what was recorded in those Chinese annals, saying that the ancestor of the Korean people, "Dangun" (you know, the guy who was sired by a god and born from a bear) founded Joseon (now known as 'Old' Joseon 고조선, since 'Joseon' was the name chosen by the last royal dynasty for their state). And, I mean, Koreans still look everywhere, trying to find some ancient word from Korean or Altaic–or anywhere!–for 'morning' that might fit, not realizing that the Chinese reading of 朝鮮 shows it couldn't be about 'morning' or 'calm'.

To add to Koreans' discomfort, some wags have also pointed out that the Western interpretation of the name as 'Land of the Morning Calm' was almost certainly created to parallel the sobriquet 'Land of the Rising Sun' used when they were referring to Japan. That idea particularly galls Koreans, of course.

Selected readings

Permalink