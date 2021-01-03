« previous post |

From Greg Ralph:

Greg explains:

I thought you might be amused by this. Obeying the Japanese custom of eating toshikoshi soba 年越しそば*, soba for the New Year, we queued at our favourite local restaurant. It’s popular and at busy times like New Year you have to write your name, then wait near the door so that the staff can call you when there is a table.

On several successive pages name after name in katakana only. After all – if someone wrote their name in kanji, the staff might have no idea how to pronounce it, the vagaries of Japanese nanori** readings being what they are. Image of one page above.

Notes

*Toshikoshi soba (年越し蕎麦), "year-crossing noodle", is Japanese traditional noodle bowl dish eaten on New Year's Eve (31 December). This custom lets go of hardship of the year because soba noodles are easily cut while eating.

(source)

**Nanori (名乗り, "to say or give one's own name"; also, by extension "self-introduction") are kanji character readings (pronunciations) found almost exclusively in Japanese names.

In the Japanese language, many Japanese names are constructed from common characters with standard pronunciations. However, names may also contain characters which only occur as parts of names. Some standard characters also have special pronunciations when used in names. For example, the character 希, meaning "hope" or "rare", usually has the pronunciation ki (or sometimes ke or mare). However, as a female name it can be pronounced Nozomi.

In compounds, nanori readings can be used in conjunction with other readings, such as in the name Iida (飯田). Here, the special nanori reading of 飯 (いい, ii) and a standard kun'yomi reading of 田 (だ, da) are combined. Often (as in the previous example), the nanori reading is related to the general meaning of the kanji, as it is frequently an old fashioned way to read the character that has since fallen into disuse.

(source)

As I mentioned in a post several years ago, one of the hardest parts of my training as a Sinologist was learning how to Romanize Japanese proper nouns correctly. I've also several times mentioned that, over the years since I began travelling to Japan, katakana are increasingly used with a higher proportion in relation to kanji, even for personal names (as on plaques for one's house or office) and other proper nouns. And I've noted that one of the first acts of a new session of the Japanese diet, so I am told, is to make sure that everyone knows how each other's name is pronounced.

Selected readings

Permalink