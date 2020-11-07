« previous post | next post »

Browsing through the The American Heritage Dictionary "Indo-European Roots Appendix", a favorite activity of mine, even before the pandemic lockdowns, I came to "pel-3" and was stunned when I saw that one of the derived words was Greek peltē, a shield (made of hide), about which three years ago I had written a very long post (nearly three thousand words):

"Of armaments and Old Sinitic reconstructions, part 6" (12/23/17)

Utilizing a mass of archeological, art historical, textual, linguistic, and other types of evidence, I had shown a close resemblance between the Greek peltē and Sinitic fá 瞂 pelta; small shield — Middle Sinitic bjwot — as defined in Paul Kroll, ed., A Student's Dictionary of Classical and Medieval Chinese (Leiden: Brill, 2015), p. 104a. In that whole, long post, I did not mention Sinitic pí 皮 ("skin; hide; pelt; leather"), because I was determined to cite only linguistic evidence from the Classical Greek to the Middle Sinitic period and the associated artifacts and images.

Today, looking at PIE pel-3 ("skin; hide") and its derivatives (see below), I immediately thought of Old Sinitic pí 皮 ("skin; hide; pelt; leather"):

In comparing PIE pel-3 ("skin; hide") and Old Sinitic /*m-[p](r)aj/; /*bral/ ("skin; hide"), we do not need to worry unduly about the final "-t" of the English word "pelt", which is what inspired me to undertake the research that resulted in this post, since that is a suffixed form derived from the PIE root.

pel-3

"Skin, hide". 1. Suffixed form *pel-no-. fell 3 from Old English fell, skin, hide, from Germanic *felnam. 2. film from Old English filmen, membrane, from Germanic suffixed form *fel-man-ja-. 3. Suffixed form *pel-ni-. pelisse , pellicle , pelt 1, peltry , pillion ; pellagra , surplice from Latin pellis, skin. 4. erysipelas from Greek -pelas, skin. 5. Suffixed form *pel-to-. peltate from Greek peltē , a shield (made of hide). [Pokorny 3b. pel- 803.]

If you want to get a quick sense of words for "skin" in many different languages around the world, check here. This list, however, must be used with care. As Jim Mallory cautions:



Just looking at this website, I would only regard it as a starting point. For example, it lists the Irish word as pelt. It might be used as such in Irish although I could not find it in the standard Irish-English dictionary nor in the English-Irish dictionary where you would use the Irish word for skin to which you would simply attach 'animal' or a separate word meaning 'green hide' (used in tanning). Also it gives pelt (in Cyrillic) as the Russian word – again not in my Russian dictionary (perhaps not so complete) but I would expect 'shkura' 'skin, hide". In any event, if the word simply seems to be a loanword, I suspect that the compiler did not make much of an effort trying to find the right word.

In these days of the super close presidential election, I can't help but think of the strange expression, "by the skin of my teeth", as I bring this post to a close.

Selected readings

