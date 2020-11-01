Heaven speaks

November 1, 2020 @ 11:31 am · Filed by under Language and politics, Signs

« previous post |

Taken in Jiaoxi, Yilan County, Taiwan:

The large characters on the big blue sign say:

Tiān miè Zhōnggòng
天滅中共
"Heaven will destroy the Chinese Communist Party"

Bàozhèng bì wáng
暴政必
"Tyranny must perish"

The small hashtags at bottom left:

Zhè shì tiānyì
這是天意
This is heaven's will

Shùn tiān zhě chāng
順天者昌
Those who follow heaven will prosper

Gǎicháohuàndài
改朝換代
Change the dynasty

Chí Xiānggǎng
持香港
Support Hong Kong

For those who are curious, the red signs to the right and left advertise Yílán bǐng 宜蘭餅 ("Yilan cakes"), a local snack.

Selected readings

[Thanks to Mark Swofford, who supplied the photograph]

November 1, 2020 @ 11:31 am · Filed by under Language and politics, Signs


Leave a Comment