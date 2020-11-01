« previous post |

Taken in Jiaoxi, Yilan County, Taiwan:

The large characters on the big blue sign say:

Tiān miè Zhōnggòng

天滅中共

"Heaven will destroy the Chinese Communist Party"

Bàozhèng bì wáng

暴政必亡

"Tyranny must perish"

The small hashtags at bottom left:

Zhè shì tiānyì

這是天意

This is heaven's will

Shùn tiān zhě chāng

順天者昌

Those who follow heaven will prosper

Gǎicháohuàndài

改朝換代

Change the dynasty

Chí Xiānggǎng

持香港

Support Hong Kong

For those who are curious, the red signs to the right and left advertise Yílán bǐng 宜蘭餅 ("Yilan cakes"), a local snack.

[Thanks to Mark Swofford, who supplied the photograph]

