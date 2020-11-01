Heaven speaks
Taken in Jiaoxi, Yilan County, Taiwan:
The large characters on the big blue sign say:
Tiān miè Zhōnggòng
天滅中共
"Heaven will destroy the Chinese Communist Party"
Bàozhèng bì wáng
暴政必亡
"Tyranny must perish"
The small hashtags at bottom left:
Zhè shì tiānyì
這是天意
This is heaven's will
Shùn tiān zhě chāng
順天者昌
Those who follow heaven will prosper
Gǎicháohuàndài
改朝換代
Change the dynasty
Chí Xiānggǎng
持香港
Support Hong Kong
For those who are curious, the red signs to the right and left advertise Yílán bǐng 宜蘭餅 ("Yilan cakes"), a local snack.
[Thanks to Mark Swofford, who supplied the photograph]