That's the title of a new book (Oct. 7, 2020) from Routledge edited by Henning Klöter and Mårten Söderblom Saarela, with the following subtitle: Historical Trajectories, Language Planning, and Multilingual Practices. I was present at the conference in Göttingen where the papers in the volume were first delivered and can attest to the high level of presentations and discussions.

This is the publisher's book description:

Language Diversity in the Sinophone World offers interdisciplinary insights into social, cultural, and linguistic aspects of multilingualism in the Sinophone world, highlighting language diversity and opening up the burgeoning field of Sinophone studies to new perspectives from sociolinguistics. The book begins by charting historical trajectories in Sinophone multilingualism, beginning with late imperial China through to the emergence of English in the mid-19th century. The volume uses this foundation as a jumping off point from which to provide an in-depth comparison of modern language planning and policies throughout the Sinophone world, with the final section examining multilingual practices not readily captured by planning frameworks and the ideologies, identities, repertoires, and competences intertwined within these different multilingual configurations. Taken together, the collection makes a unique sociolinguistic-focused intervention into emerging research in Sinophone studies and will be of interest to students and scholars within the discipline.

Here is the table of contents:

Introduction: Language diversity in the sinophone world

Henning Klöter and Mårten Söderblom Saarela

PART I

Historical trajectories

1 What was standard Chinese in the nineteenth Century?

Divergent views in the times of transition

Richard VanNess Simmons

2 Manchu, Mandarin, and the politicization of spoken language in Qing China

Mårten Söderblom Saarela

3 Romanizing Southern Mǐn:

Missionaries and the promotion of written Chinese vernaculars

Don Snow

4 Interactions across Englishes in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore

Christiane Meierkord

Part II

Language planning

5 One legacy, two legislations:

Language policies on the two sides of the Taiwan Strait

Henning Klöter

6 Language policy and practice in Taiwan in the early twenty-first century

Su-Chiao Chen

7 A tale of two Special Administrative Regions:

The state of multilingualism in Hong Kong and Macao

David C.S. Li and Choi-Lan Tong

8 One People, One Nation, One Singapore:

Language policy and shifting identities among Chinese Singaporeans

Yeng Seng Goh and Yeow Wah Fong

Part III

Multilingual practices

9 Speakers of "mother tongues" in multilingual China:

Complex linguistic repertoires and identity construction

Sihua Liang

10 Multilingualism and language policy in Singapore

Peter Siemund and Lijun Li

11 The discourses of lào yīngwén:

Resistance to and subversion of the normative status of English in Taiwan

Hsi-Yao Su

12 Conventionalized code-switching in Taiwan:

English insertions in Taiwan Mandarin

Julia Wasserfall

13 Ubiquitous but unplanned:

The utterance-final particle ê in Taiwan Mandarin

Chin-hui Lin

14 Diverse language, diverse grammars:

On quirky phenomena in Mandarin

Jeroen Wiedenhof

The linguistic landscape of China is far from monolithic, even within the sprawling Sinitic language family.

