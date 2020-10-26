Language Diversity in the Sinophone World
That's the title of a new book (Oct. 7, 2020) from Routledge edited by Henning Klöter and Mårten Söderblom Saarela, with the following subtitle: Historical Trajectories, Language Planning, and Multilingual Practices. I was present at the conference in Göttingen where the papers in the volume were first delivered and can attest to the high level of presentations and discussions.
This is the publisher's book description:
Language Diversity in the Sinophone World offers interdisciplinary insights into social, cultural, and linguistic aspects of multilingualism in the Sinophone world, highlighting language diversity and opening up the burgeoning field of Sinophone studies to new perspectives from sociolinguistics.
The book begins by charting historical trajectories in Sinophone multilingualism, beginning with late imperial China through to the emergence of English in the mid-19th century. The volume uses this foundation as a jumping off point from which to provide an in-depth comparison of modern language planning and policies throughout the Sinophone world, with the final section examining multilingual practices not readily captured by planning frameworks and the ideologies, identities, repertoires, and competences intertwined within these different multilingual configurations.
Taken together, the collection makes a unique sociolinguistic-focused intervention into emerging research in Sinophone studies and will be of interest to students and scholars within the discipline.
Here is the table of contents:
Introduction: Language diversity in the sinophone world
Henning Klöter and Mårten Söderblom Saarela
PART I
Historical trajectories
1 What was standard Chinese in the nineteenth Century?
Divergent views in the times of transition
Richard VanNess Simmons
2 Manchu, Mandarin, and the politicization of spoken language in Qing China
Mårten Söderblom Saarela
3 Romanizing Southern Mǐn:
Missionaries and the promotion of written Chinese vernaculars
Don Snow
4 Interactions across Englishes in mainland China, Hong Kong, Macao, and Singapore
Christiane Meierkord
Part II
Language planning
5 One legacy, two legislations:
Language policies on the two sides of the Taiwan Strait
Henning Klöter
6 Language policy and practice in Taiwan in the early twenty-first century
Su-Chiao Chen
7 A tale of two Special Administrative Regions:
The state of multilingualism in Hong Kong and Macao
David C.S. Li and Choi-Lan Tong
8 One People, One Nation, One Singapore:
Language policy and shifting identities among Chinese Singaporeans
Yeng Seng Goh and Yeow Wah Fong
Part III
Multilingual practices
9 Speakers of "mother tongues" in multilingual China:
Complex linguistic repertoires and identity construction
Sihua Liang
10 Multilingualism and language policy in Singapore
Peter Siemund and Lijun Li
11 The discourses of lào yīngwén:
Resistance to and subversion of the normative status of English in Taiwan
Hsi-Yao Su
12 Conventionalized code-switching in Taiwan:
English insertions in Taiwan Mandarin
Julia Wasserfall
13 Ubiquitous but unplanned:
The utterance-final particle ê in Taiwan Mandarin
Chin-hui Lin
14 Diverse language, diverse grammars:
On quirky phenomena in Mandarin
Jeroen Wiedenhof
The linguistic landscape of China is far from monolithic, even within the sprawling Sinitic language family.
David Moser said,
October 26, 2020 @ 9:52 am
Wow, this looks GREAT! Can't wait to get a copy, thanks for introducing this book to us, Victor. I just gave a talk (via Zoom) to the Schwarzman scholars, and tried convey the the state of linguistic diversity in the late Qing, framing it with the question "What sorts of language would the Empress Dowager Cixi have been exposed to in daily life?" (We know from Katharine Carl's book that Cixi was annoyed by all the regional accents and topolects she encountered when dealing with Qing officials.) This book will be a great resource.