We just had a good discussion about a Sinitic language written with an alphabet:

"The look, feel, and sound of Dungan language" (10/15/20)

Under "Selected readings" below, there are listed additional earlier posts about writing Sinitic languages with Romanization.

One of the major advantages of the alphabet over a morphosyllabic / logographic ideopicto-phonetic writing system like the Sinographic script is that it is very easy to order and find / retrieve the entire lexicon with the former, whereas carrying out these tasks with the latter is toilsome at best and torturesome at worst. See:

Victor H. Mair, "The Need for an Alphabetically Arranged General Usage Dictionary of Mandarin Chinese: A Review Article of Some Recent Dictionaries and Current Lexicographical Projects", Sino-Platonic Papers, 1 (February, 1986), 1-31 pp.

Now there is a new book that puts the ordering and retrieval capabilities of the alphabet in a historical, lexicographical, and epistemological context:

"'A Place for Everything’ Review: Ordering the Universe", by Katherine A. Powers, WSJ (10/16/20)

From the alphabetical index to the filing cabinet, the informational tools we take for granted once caused a stir.

The true subject of this fascinating though relentlessly detailed book is the history of information retrieval, chiefly in Europe and America, up to the age of the computer.

According to Powers, Ms. Flanders points out:

…we only have evidence of a single invention of phonetic writing, this by traders and mercenaries in the Middle East sometime in the second or third millenium B.C. These travelers, sharing no common tongue, communicated in a form of creole whose words were then disassembled into phonetic characters which could be written as sounds required. Like money, the alphabet was a radical abstraction, for letters have no value or meaning in themselves, but stand for something that does.

According to Ms. Flanders, the alphabet showed up in Europe as early as the 11th century B.C. The Latin word “alphabeto” came into use around the year A.D. 200, with “alphabet” common by the fourth century. Still, the origin of the set ordering of its letters, the aspect which makes it so useful for the organization of information, is lost to history, and it wasn’t until the 13th century that it was widely used for this purpose. As such, it often met with hostility or perplexity: “Alphabetical order,” Ms. Flanders observes, “looked like resistance, even rebellion, against the order of divine creation. Or possibly ignorance: an author who placed angeli, angels, before deus, God, simply because A comes before D, was an author who had failed to comprehend the order of the universe.”



As it happens, the arbitrariness, as it might be called, of arranging subjects alphabetically still bothered some people well into the 19th century. Coleridge, unsurprisingly, was one naysayer, railing against the recently-instituted, alphabetically arranged Encyclopaedia Britannica. The work, he wrote, was a “huge unconnected miscellany . . . in an arrangement determined by the accident of initial letters.” Meanwhile, across the Atlantic, Yale College did not abandon the practice of listing its students by their families’ social status until 1886, when it finally adopted an alphabetical arrangement.

Ms. Flanders proceeds to trace the gradual acceptance, and eventually dominion, of the alphabet over the storage, organization, and retrieval of information and knowledge.

In her preface, Ms. Flanders writes, “In all the millennia of reading and writing, only one major sorting system has evolved that requires no previous knowledge from the searcher: alphabetical order.” Today, however, the dominion of alphabetical order is waning: Computers and search engines with capabilities once granted only to God have usurped it. There is something enfeebling about this: Information is stored in computer code as indecipherable to most of us as ancient runes, while in the world of books, many libraries’ off-site storage facilities identify and retrieve books by barcode, a system as inscrutable without an electronic instrument as the genome. The upshot is that centuries of effort to render knowledge universally accessible have culminated in a system that stores information in a form which no human eye, unaided by machine, can decipher.

Westerners introduced Romanization of Sinitic languages to China starting around 1600. They soon adopted it for the ordering of entries in Sinitic-foreign language dictionaries for themselves, but this idea did not catch on among Chinese until the first half of the twentieth century, and I know from personal experience among Chinese students and scholar friends that there was strong resistance to the alphabetical ordering of dictionaries until the second half of the twentieth century. Among diehards, the resistance to the alphabetical ordering of dictionaries, indices, and so forth continues to the present day at the beginning of the third decade of the twenty-first century.

Before the advent of the alphabet in China, it was common to organize words in Chinese dictionaries and other reference works according to concepts ("heaven", "earth", etc.), rhyme categories, and so forth. Does the seemingly unavoidable triumph of alphabetical principles for inputting, dictionary ordering, indices, etc. indicate that the rise of digraphia will continue unabated?

