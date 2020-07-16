« previous post |

[This is a guest post by Doug Hitch]

I have had a theory for a number of years about the success of the IE (now Yamnaya) people in populating the world. Here I would like to survey some of the basic reasons for their demographic spread.

Populations in all species prosper when there is adequate food. If there is a surplus of food, the population will grow to meet it. When there is a shortage, populations shrink. There are well known population cycles for lemmings and rabbits. A peak in hare population is followed by a peak in fox population. Then, with more predation, the hares diminish, followed by a decline in fox numbers. In northwestern North America the Athabaskan populations were always small, often facing starvation. One group went south and adopted corn and beans, and later sheep. There are now more Navajo than all the other Athabaskans combined.

The Yamnaya were mutants. They developed lactase persistence and could live on milk as adults. They could turn grass into food through animal husbandry. This is what gave them an advantage over other populations. In times of famine they could survive without killing their animals. A few years ago I dug up stats on global dairy production. The areas of highest production are also those with the highest concentration of Yamnaya people. (An exception was the rapidly increasing production in China.)

The cow is still sacred in India, even in the south where there is less ability to digest unfermented milk. I sometimes think the Avesta is just about cows. They really go on and on. It is astounding how many distinct dairy products are available to modern Yamnaya. I recently tried skyr, the Icelandic stuff that is half yogurt and half soft cheese. I suspect there are many Yamnaya regional products that I have never heard of.

There has lately been more and more evidence from human genomics to support the idea that Yamnaya are milk-eating mutants. I suspect some geneticist will eventually connect lactase and language.

The Asiatic herders that now dominate the steppe also consume much dairy but it is usually fermented which removes lactose. This might partly explain the later expansion of Turks throughout the steppe.

There appear to be other cases of language expansion because of better food. The Bantu were better farmers and spread from West Africa to the east and south. Food is likely a big part in the expansion of the Austroasiatic and Austronesian peoples (both at least partly through rice). Polynesians brought a rich food complex to Hawaii, including taro, yam, sweet potato, bananas, sugar cane, dogs, pigs and chicken. Food availability may partly explain why there are more Inuit on Greenland than on Baffin Island. I suspect the Iroquoian languages pushed north from the Ohio valley to occupy the Great Lakes area because the Iroquois had farming.

The next time you enjoy an ice cream cone, you are holding in your hand the stuff that changed the world. I suggest pistachio.

