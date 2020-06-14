Pinyin for ABCs
If you didn't know it already, "ABC" means "American-born Chinese". There's no reason why ABCs should necessarily speak Chinese, no more than why ABGs (American-born Germans) should speak German or why ABVs (American-born Vietnamese) should speak Vietnamese, etc. In this video, ABCs explain for themselves why they can't speak Chinese. This is a long (23:14) podcast. Feel free to watch all of it if you are so inclined, but for efficiency's sake I will guide you through it in instructions below the page break.
"10 REASONS WHY CHINESE AMERICANS CAN'T SPEAK CHINESE! | Fung Bros"
If you don't have the patience / time to watch the whole thing, here are 8 of the reasons they give:
Why else do you think a lot of Asian kids can't speak Chinese? This is not only for Chinese kids! LIST OF WHY ABC'S MIGHT SUCK AT CHINESE
1. It’s a hard language to learn
2. There wasn’t a lot of cool ways to learn Chinese growing up
3. Which Chinese do you learn?
4. Chinese-Americans don’t really speak Chinglish with each other
5. If there’s not some REAL pressure then you won’t go and learn it
6. People were always super critical when you try and always try to correct you
7. A lot of Chinese parents just want their kids to achieve so bad that they will just teach their kids English to ensure their best chances of conventional success
8. A lot of the Chinese that came over were not necessarily educated themselves so they don’t teach their kids advanced levels of Chinese
They never get to the other two reasons.
Whether 8 or 10 reasons, what do they all boil down to? For those who are too impatient or too busy to listen to all of their reasoning, I suggest that you skip to 21:30, and here you will hear them say that they "push for Pinyin", that they're fans of Pinyin. Earlier in the podcast, they had already mentioned the ubiquity of Pinyin on the internet, and also stressed the necessity of being good at English.
Despite their hip-hop ways, the Fung Bros and their friend offer a thoughtful analysis of the sociolinguistic situation regarding Chinese languages in the modern world. As for the future of Chinese, "nobody's gonna be able to predict it. It's just gonna look like something else".
Note that they have more than two million subscribers (this video alone has around 350,000 views), so this podcast likely offers a good sample of the thinking of ABCs and their friends / fans about Chinese language and its future.
Dick Margulis said,
June 14, 2020 @ 7:57 am
I had a friend many years ago (died in the first wave of the AIDS crisis) who explained ABC and MIT* to us, the abbreviations as well as some of the politics. His father had been the Chinese (read: Taiwanese) ambassador to the Vatican and later was head of mission to the UN. He told us that people he encountered would often exclaim at how well he spoke English. "Why shouldn't I?" was his standard response. "I was born in New Jersey." I don't recall whether he was fluent in Taiwanese; I don't think the subject ever came up.
* Reciprocal slurs: American-born Chinese vs. Made In Taiwan