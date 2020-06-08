« previous post |

A lament for the passing of Pekingese (Běijīnghuà 北京话) — for those who don't understand Mandarin, just listen to a bit of what the presenter is saying for the flavor, then skip down to the explanations below the page break to find out what it's all about:

To comprehend the following, you need to know about "ring roads" in Beijing. There are now seven of them, the last and outermost of them having opened in August of 2018 and encircling Beijing with a thousand miles of circumference. With the construction of each additional ring road, it was supposed to ease the monumental traffic jams of the city, but the 7th is actually mostly outside of the city limits, and there's also the problem of ready north-south and east-west access between the successive ring roads. Conservationists also complain that, to build them, the old city walls that characterized traditional Beijing / Peking / Beiping / etc. (for more than a dozen other historical names of the city, see here).

Starting at 0:52, the presenter says that Peking culture and Peking language have basically disappeared. The funny part is the follow-up: inside the 2nd Ring Road, it’s wàiyǔ 外语 ("foreign languages"); between the 2nd and the 3rd Ring Roads, it’s Wēnzhōuhuà 温州话 ("Wenzhounese"); between the 3rd and the 4th, it’s Shānxīhuà 山西话 ("Shanxi Topolect"); outside the 5th Ring Road cái shuō Běijīnghuà 才说北京话 ("they finally speak Pekingese"). (Don’t know what happened to the space between the 4th and 5th Ring Roads.)

From a resident of Beijing:

It is true that many indigenous Beijingers who dwelled in hutongs [VHM: also here and in the "Selected readings" below] are relocated to the suburbs during urban reconstruction as mentioned by the speaking in the video, many out of the 5th ring road. Beijing is a migrant city ever since 1949. Those "old Beijingers" (老北京) who or whose parents or grandparents were born in Beijing before 1949 make an insignificant proportion of the current Beijing population. So it is not a surprise to see the change of the language usage in Beijing. Being a migrant to Beijing, most of my acquaintances in Beijing are migrants. We don't speak Beijingese/Pekingese. We speak Putonghua with various accents. Beijing, though not an international metropolis like London or Paris, is indeed a national metropolis with migrants from nearly all Chinese provinces.

Basically, what the presenter in the video is saying is that, if you speak true Pekingese in Beijing today, chances are good that most of the people you encounter won't have a clue about what you're saying.

[Thanks to Donald Clarke and Tong Wang]

