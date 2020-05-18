« previous post |

From the Chinese internet:

First duck: Guàlú hǎo! 挂炉好！("Hanging ovens are good!")

Second duck: Mènlú wěidà! 焖炉伟大！("Brasiers are great!")

Caption at the bottom of the cartoon:

Rénshēng zuìdà de bēi'āi mò guòyú: nǐ běnlái shì yī zhǐ yāzi, nǎodai lǐ què mǎn shì Quánjùdé de sīwéi. (Láizì wǎngluò)

人生最大的悲哀莫过于： 你本来是一只鸭子，脑袋里却满是全聚德的思维。（来自网络）

"The greatest sorrow in life is that, after all, you are a duck, yet your mind is full of Quanjude's way of thinking. (From the internet)"

Note: Quánjùdé 全聚德 is the most famous Peking (!) Duck restaurant in Beijing (!).

It's hard to wrap one's head around the logic of what the ducks are saying, but after thinking about it for a while, one can understand. It's a devastating indictment of the human condition.

Selected readings

[h.t. Tong Wang]

