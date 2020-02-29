« previous post |

The old hymn and blues song of that title have been very much on my mind during the last couple of months.

George Hunt Smyttan (1856)

Forty days and forty nights

You were fasting in the wild;

Forty days and forty nights,

Tempted, and yet undefiled….

Muddy Waters (1956)

Forty days and forty nights, since my baby left this town

Sun shinin' all day long, but the rain keep falling down

She's my life I need her so, why she left I just don't know….

These are very different kinds of songs, yet they are both focused on a period of forty days and forty nights. I've been thinking about these songs a lot in the current climate of far-reaching quarantines against the novel coronavirus epidemic centered on Wuhan, Hubei Province, China.

James Grundvig (personal communication) points out:

The word root of "quarantine" is derived from the number 40, as in 40 days. Now think of the Book of Genesis and the 40 days of Noah's Flood and the New Testament with Jesus resisting temptation of Satan for 40 days in the desert. These numbers are not an accident or a coincidence.

James brought up the question of "40 days" in the context of what is the appropriate length of a quarantine against a disease like the novel coronavirus that is raging across much of the world. A very common length of quarantine that is being imposed on travellers who are suspected of having been exposed to the virus is 14 days, but many people who are tracking the virus think that this is an inadequate length of time, since we are still uncertain about the incubation period of the disease. Furthermore, some individuals who have gone through a 14-day quarantine end up showing symptoms of the disease after being released.

Let's look at the history of the word "quarantine" to see what it may tell us about the rationale for a forty day period of isolation.

Italian quarantena, from Venetian dialectal Italian, quarantine of a ship (so called because the length of the quarantine was typically forty days), from Old Italian quarantina, period of forty days (such as one designated for fasting or penance), from quaranta, forty, from Latin quadrāgintā; see kwetwer- in Indo-European roots.

[American Heritage Dictionary of the English Language, 5th ed.]

—–

quarantine (n.)

1660s, "period a ship suspected of carrying disease is kept in isolation," from Italian quarantina giorni, literally "space of forty days," from quaranta "forty," from Latin quadraginta "forty," which is related to quattuor "four" (from PIE root *kwetwer- "four"). So called from the Venetian policy (first enforced in 1377) of keeping ships from plague-stricken countries waiting off its port for 40 days to assure that no latent cases were aboard. Also see lazaretto. The extended sense of "any period of forced isolation" is from 1670s. Earlier in English the word meant "period of 40 days in which a widow has the right to remain in her dead husband's house" (1520s), and, as quarentyne (15c.), "desert in which Christ fasted for 40 days," from Latin quadraginta "forty."

[Etymonline]

—–

Etymology 1

Directly from Latin quadraginta ("forty")

Noun

quarantine (plural quarantines)

A desert in which Christ fasted for 40 days according to the Bible A grace period of 40 days during which a widow has the right to remain in her dead husband's home, regardless of the inheritance

Etymology 2

From Italian quarantina ("forty"), from quarantina giorni ("forty days"), (the period Venetians customarily kept ships from plague-ridden countries waiting off port), from quaranta ("forty"), from Latin quadraginta ("forty")

Noun

quarantine (countable and uncountable, plural quarantines)

A sanitary measure to prevent the spread of a contagious plague by isolating those believed to be infected. Such official detention of a ship at or off port due to suspicion that it may be carrying a contagious disease aboard. A certain place for isolating persons suspected of suffering from a contagious disease. A certain period of time during which a person is isolated to determine whether they've been infected with a contagious disease. ( by extension ) Any rigorous measure of isolation, regardless of the reason. A record system kept by port health authorities in order to monitor and prevent the spread of contagious diseases. ( computing ) A place where email messages or other files which are suspected of harboring a virus are stored.

[Wiktionary]

It is striking how a period of extreme isolation or privation that was know already in biblical times later evolved and extended to refer to periods of different length and to phenomena as diverse as a widow's right to remain in her dead husband's home and where to store problematic files in one's computer.

