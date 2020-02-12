Sino-Manchu seals of the Xicom Emperor
« previous post | next post »
Tweet by Sulaiman Gu:
Emperor #XiJinping Winnie the Pooh's Jade Seals 习近平大帝玉玺恭刻完毕 pic.twitter.com/056nEE9W8k
— Sulaiman Gu (@slmngy001) February 10, 2020
The Chinese of the seal on the left says:
Wéiní shòumìng zhī bǎo
维尼受命之宝
"Treasure of Winnie's investiture"
The Chinese of the seal on the right says:
Bāozi fèngtiān zhī bǎo
包子奉天之宝
"Treasure of Steamed Stuffed Bun receiving Heaven's Mandate"
The transliteration of the corresponding Manchu inscription is at the bottom of each scroll.
It is only befitting that an emperor has his royal seals.
Selected readings
- "Winnie meets Oreo" (6/29/18)
- "Peppa Pig has been purged" (5/2/18)
- "The letter * has bee* ba**ed in Chi*a" (2/26/18)
- "Fun bun pun" (4/9/17)
- "Go Believe" (10/4/18)
[h.t. Fraser Howie; thanks to Pamela Crossley
David Marjanović said,
February 12, 2020 @ 7:16 pm
I approve.
Victor Mair said,
February 12, 2020 @ 11:44 pm
From Peter Perdue:
This is very funny! He has put into Manchu the equivalent of the Chinese phrases mocking Xi Jinping:
The left hand one says: "the treasure portraying Xi Winnie receiving the Mandate of Heaven." [Alludes to the CCP media censoring images of Winnie the Pooh, because online critics compared Xi Jinping to Winnie the Pooh [Obama is Tigger].
The right one says: "The treasure granted by Heaven to Xi Baozi" [baozi the stuffed bun, Xi ate some ate some at a local restaurant in Beijing and got a big media show out of it].
Michael Watts said,
February 13, 2020 @ 4:29 am
Would Xi Jinping not be expected to eat 包子 in the ordinary course of events? Is there something more notable about "Xi Jinping ate 包子 at a local restaurant" than there would be about "Xi Jinping ate at a local restaurant"?
Michael Watts said,
February 13, 2020 @ 6:15 pm
Followup question: were the actual imperial seals carved with the individual name of each emperor (necessitating new seals for every emperor), or were they longstanding possessions of the throne which each new emperor received and used in turn? (The same seals for every emperor.)