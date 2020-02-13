« previous post |

Tweet from the University of Westminster Contemporary China Centre Blog @CCCblogUoW:

who did dis pic.twitter.com/2VPoSZOYvf — The Contemporary China Centre Blog (@CCCblogUoW) February 10, 2020

We all know this super-famous meme of the Distracted Boyfriend. According to Ben Zimmer, it can be categorized as an "object labeling" meme. It's a variation on the famous Distracted Boyfriend meme — scroll down to the Wedding Photo section on the Know Your Meme page for more analysis.

Here the Distracted Boyfriend meme is being applied to an expanded repertoire of measure words versus a radically pared-down set. The most extreme version of the latter would be to use the so-called generic measure ge (gè) 個 / 个 for most nouns that may be counted.

When I began the study of Mandarin more than half a century ago, I learned and regularly used about fifty different measure words, but my impression is that people nowadays use fewer of them than before.

Yesterday I was with a Chinese friend and I used the classifier chǎng 場 场 / for a performance (also used for public spectacles, games [contests, matches], dramas, films, etc. , and she told me that, while correct, it wasn't necessary. Instead, I could just say ge (gè) 個 / 个 and that would be all right.

For an extensive list of measure words / massifiers, classifiers, and quantifiers (liàngcí 量詞), see this Wikipedia article.

Readings

[Thanks to Donald Clarke]

Permalink