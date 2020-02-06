« previous post |

Four days ago, we were treated to the "Arrogant squid of North Texas" (2/2/20). The longer we pondered this conundrum, the more puzzling it became. We know exactly where the sign is located (23 miles southeast of Houston and about 10 miles west of Trinity Bay, which joins with Galveston Bay to the south), but we couldn't figure out how and why the "arrogant squid" was connected with North Texas, Southwest District, East Location.

Reader Sarah S. kindly took it upon herself to do a bit of research and reached out to the representative of the building's owner. Surprisingly, he replied with a (very strange?) message from the tenant:

I represent the owner of the property relating to tax issues. When the tenant leased the property a couple of years ago and installed the sign, I asked the owner what they do and he responded with the following:

Kàn dào de rén jiùshì fēixíng de rén, dànshì húdié zǒng shì huì pāidǎ chìbǎng 看到的人就是飞行的人，但是蝴蝶总是会拍打翅膀.

I can't read Chinese, so I have no idea what it means. Sorry that I can't be of further assistance.

The second clause is easy to understand: "but butterflies always flap their wings".

The first clause, on the other hand, is relatively opaque and ambiguous. I believe that it has two main possible interpretations:

The people who see / saw [it] are people who fly. The people I / we see / saw are people who fly.

More than half a dozen graduate students from China to whom I showed the tenant's response agreed with me.

With the additional information we have from the tenant who put up the sign, what sense can we make of it now?

Here are two noble attempts by graduate students who are advanced in literary studies to explain the significance of the enigmatic statement by the tenant:

1.

Is this a poem? I don't quite understand it either, if without further context. But every time when I read this sentence, I cannot help but think of what is going on in China now. I understand the first part as that only people with an aerial view—on a higher level or outside the system—can see things right. In other words, truths are concealed from common people. But even though we cannot fly and cannot see things, the flapping of the wings of a distant butterfly will still affect us, perhaps resulting in a huge disaster on us ("蝴蝶拍打翅膀" reminds me of the famous butterfly effect theory.) Common people cannot prevent the disaster because they are not the flying person, but it is those who can't fly that in the end suffer the most from the initial small changes, which is very sad.

This is just my personal thought, and I think I can't get an exact meaning because it is truly mystifying.

2.

It seems that the sentence might be a quote from one's poem, prose poetry, or some sort of creative writing practice; Or most likely, I guess it intends to indicate one's attitude towards a specific event.

The meaning of the first part is fairly ambiguous: it could either be understood as "people who have been seen are people who fly", or be understood as "people who have witnessed/have noticed are people who (can) fly". I think the latter makes more sense. The second part "Yet a butterfly would always flap its wings" seems to be in praise of someone in comparison with common people.

Somehow, it reminds me of a news item which has been spread widely in Chinese social media this morning concerning the death of Li Wenliang 李文亮. Is that possible? People in China are saddened by this news and are indignantly discussing the whole thing as well as the ongoing censorship on it. If it indeed has something to do with it, I think the message may imply Doctor Li's righteousness and courage to speak up (to "flap its wings", while it's already quite something for normal people to notice the potential problem–"people who have noticed are people who can fly"), as well as the complete absence of social justice and fundamental freedom.

At this stage in our inquiry, I'm starting to think that maybe both the original sign and the couplet about flying are intentionally intended to destroy our reliance on rationality and logic, like a Zen koan.

On the other hand, one of my students said that she thinks the sign may have been a prank from the very beginning and that the couplet continued in that spirit.

