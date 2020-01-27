Don't eat the carpet
Sign in an Indian airport:
The Hindi on the sign says:
farsh par khaana sakht mana hain
फ़र्श पर खाना सख्त मना हैं |
"Eating on the carpet is strictly prohibited."
aadesh se
आदेश से
"By order"
Prepositions and postpositions (adpositions), though generally small and unassuming, should not be overlooked. They usually convey essential information.
