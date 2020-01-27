Don't eat the carpet

Sign in an Indian airport:

The Hindi on the sign says:

farsh par khaana sakht mana hain
फ़र्श पर खाना सख्त मना हैं |
"Eating on the carpet is strictly prohibited."

aadesh se
आदेश से
"By order"

Prepositions and postpositions (adpositions), though generally small and unassuming, should not be overlooked.  They usually convey essential information.

3 Comments »

  1. David Morris said,

    January 27, 2020 @ 3:02 pm

    Maybe they mean 'don't have a temper tantrum' (which meaning is recorded in Oxford Reference).

  2. Andy Stow said,

    January 27, 2020 @ 3:18 pm

    "Eating carpet" has a much more common prurient meaning, too.

  3. Chandra said,

    January 27, 2020 @ 4:03 pm

    Dying of laughter and immediately sending this to my group chat

