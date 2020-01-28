« previous post |

This is an old Soviet joke, recycled and updated, that is making the rounds in Russia now.

Вопрос на всенародное голосование –

Вы не против изменения Конституции РФ, чтобы Владимир Владимирович Путин остался правителем России на всегда?

Варианты ответов:

1. Нет, не против

2. Да, не против

Translation

Question for the popular referendum –

Are you not opposed to changing the Constitution of the Russian Federation so that Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin remains the ruler of Russia forever?

Answer Options:

1. No, I am not opposed

2. Yes, I am not opposed

