Upcoming Russian Referendum on Changes to the Constitution: Да или Nет
This is an old Soviet joke, recycled and updated, that is making the rounds in Russia now.
Вопрос на всенародное голосование –
Вы не против изменения Конституции РФ, чтобы Владимир Владимирович Путин остался правителем России на всегда?
Варианты ответов:
1. Нет, не против
2. Да, не против
Translation
Question for the popular referendum –
Are you not opposed to changing the Constitution of the Russian Federation so that Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin remains the ruler of Russia forever?
Answer Options:
1. No, I am not opposed
2. Yes, I am not opposed