Apollo Wu sent in this list of what he calls "Chinese acronyms" (Romanizations, translations, links, and comments are by VHM):

GJBZ 国家标准 Guójiā biāozhǔn ("National Standard") — this is commonly reduced still further to "GB"

YDYL 一带一路 Yīdài yīlù ("One Belt, One Road" or "Belt and Road")

RMB 人民币 Rénmínbì ("RMB", the Chinese yuan)

GDP 国内生产总值 Guónèi shēngchǎn zǒngzhí ("GDP")

This group consists of Chinese set phrases (chéngyǔ 成語):

sqsj 山穷水尽 shānqióngshuǐjìn ("the end of hills and rivers; be at [on] one's last shift [shifts]; be at [come to] the end of one's resources; be at [come to] the end of one's rope; come to a dead end; the condition that comes when one can do no more; where the mountains and the rivers end" Baidu fanyi)

mmhc 明眸皓齿 míngmóuhàochǐ ("bright eyes and white teeth")

wmbt 万马奔腾 wànmǎbēnténg ("ten thousand steeds gallop.; [like] ten thousand horses galloping ahead — going full steam ahead; ten thousand horses stampeding" Baidu fanyi)

mbss 美不胜收 měibùshèngshōu ("too beautiful to be absorbed all at once; be a feast for the eyes; more beauty than one can absorb; so many beautiful things that one simply can't take them all in; too many beautiful [excellent] things to be fully appreciated all at once" Baidu fanyi)

The following all are borrowed from English:

TV 电视 diànshì ("television")

MRI 磁共振造影 cí gòngzhèn zàoyǐng ("magnetic resonance imaging")

CT 计算机化断层显象 jìsuànjīhuà duàncéng xiǎnxiàng ("computerized tomography")

USA 美国 Měiguó ("United States of America")

UN 联合国 Liánhéguó ("United Nations")

WTO 世贸组织 Shìmào zǔzhī ("WTO")

UNESCO 教科文组织 Jiàokē wén zǔzhī ("UNESCO")

Apollo hopes that the number of these acronyms will greatly increase. My recollection is that he regularly uses them in his Pinyin inputting.

