December debate prosody
The sixth (of 10) scheduled Democratic presidential debate took place on 12/19/2019. There's video on YouTube here, and a WaPo transcript here. As a start on various forms of analysis, I thought I'd take a look at some simple phonetic characteristics of the candidates' answers to the first question, which was about the current impeachment process.
What does it all mean? More on that later — for now, just enjoy the pictures…
Here's the audio:
|Biden
|Buttigieg
|Klobuchar
|Sanders
|Steyer
|Warren
|Yang
A table of speaking rates (based on the WaPo transcript, which as usual has removed filled pauses and so on):
|NAME
|Speech
|Silence
|Sum
|Words
|WPM (speech)
|WPM (all)
|Biden_Q1
|43.97
|9.33
|53.30
|186
|209
|254
|Buttigieg_Q1
|64.60
|14.26
|78.86
|223
|170
|207
|Klobuchar_Q1
|78.29
|14.79
|93.08
|280
|180
|215
|Sanders_Q1
|54.99
|18.69
|73.68
|170
|138
|185
|Steyer_Q1
|65.51
|14.73
|80.24
|222
|166
|203
|Warren_Q1
|67.12
|13.46
|80.58
|204
|152
|182
|Yang_Q1
|70.04
|15.61
|85.65
|261
|183
|224
Here's a graph of f0 quantiles:
Rates of f0 and amplitude change (Hz/second and rms/second):
|Biden
|Buttigieg
|Klobuchar
|Sanders
|Steyer
|Warren
|Yang
Distribution of speech and (adjacent) silence segment durations:
|Biden
|Buttigieg
|Klobuchar
|Sanders
|Steyer
|Warren
|Yang
Jake said,
December 22, 2019 @ 1:10 pm
"Saunders"?
[(myl) Oops. Mostly fixed. The danger of generating everything from a script — one misspelling propagates…]