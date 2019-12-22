« previous post |

The sixth (of 10) scheduled Democratic presidential debate took place on 12/19/2019. There's video on YouTube here, and a WaPo transcript here. As a start on various forms of analysis, I thought I'd take a look at some simple phonetic characteristics of the candidates' answers to the first question, which was about the current impeachment process.

What does it all mean? More on that later — for now, just enjoy the pictures…

Here's the audio:

Biden

Your browser does not support the audio element. Buttigieg

Your browser does not support the audio element. Klobuchar

Your browser does not support the audio element. Sanders

Your browser does not support the audio element. Steyer

Your browser does not support the audio element. Warren

Your browser does not support the audio element. Yang

Your browser does not support the audio element.

A table of speaking rates (based on the WaPo transcript, which as usual has removed filled pauses and so on):

NAME Speech Silence Sum Words WPM (speech) WPM (all) Biden_Q1 43.97 9.33 53.30 186 209 254 Buttigieg_Q1 64.60 14.26 78.86 223 170 207 Klobuchar_Q1 78.29 14.79 93.08 280 180 215 Sanders_Q1 54.99 18.69 73.68 170 138 185 Steyer_Q1 65.51 14.73 80.24 222 166 203 Warren_Q1 67.12 13.46 80.58 204 152 182 Yang_Q1 70.04 15.61 85.65 261 183 224

Here's a graph of f0 quantiles:

Rates of f0 and amplitude change (Hz/second and rms/second):

Biden

Buttigieg

Klobuchar

Sanders

Steyer

Warren

Yang



Distribution of speech and (adjacent) silence segment durations:

Biden

Buttigieg

Klobuchar

Sanders

Steyer

Warren

Yang



