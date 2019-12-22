December debate prosody

December 22, 2019 @ 12:59 pm · Filed by under Language and politics

The sixth (of 10) scheduled Democratic presidential debate took place on 12/19/2019. There's video on YouTube here, and a WaPo transcript here. As a start on various forms of analysis, I thought I'd take a look at some simple phonetic characteristics of the candidates' answers to the first question, which was about the current impeachment process.

What does it all mean? More on that later — for now, just enjoy the pictures…

Here's the audio:

Biden
 Buttigieg
Klobuchar
 Sanders
Steyer
 Warren
Yang

A table of speaking rates (based on the WaPo transcript, which as usual has removed filled pauses and so on):

NAME Speech Silence Sum Words WPM (speech) WPM (all)
Biden_Q1 43.97 9.33 53.30 186 209 254
Buttigieg_Q1 64.60 14.26 78.86 223 170 207
Klobuchar_Q1 78.29 14.79 93.08 280 180 215
Sanders_Q1 54.99 18.69 73.68 170 138 185
Steyer_Q1 65.51 14.73 80.24 222 166 203
Warren_Q1 67.12 13.46 80.58 204 152 182
Yang_Q1 70.04 15.61 85.65 261 183 224

Here's a graph of f0 quantiles:

Rates of f0 and amplitude change (Hz/second and rms/second):

Biden
 Buttigieg
Klobuchar
 Sanders
Steyer
 Warren
Yang

Distribution of speech and (adjacent) silence segment durations:

Biden
 Buttigieg
Klobuchar
 Sanders
Steyer
 Warren
Yang

 

1 Comment »

  1. Jake said,

    December 22, 2019 @ 1:10 pm

    "Saunders"?

    [(myl) Oops. Mostly fixed. The danger of generating everything from a script — one misspelling propagates…]

