Mawkishly maudlin

Thirty-five or so years ago, Allyn Rickett (1921-2020), my old colleague at Penn, referred to a certain person as "pópomāmā 婆婆媽媽" ("mawkishly maudlin" [my translation of Rickett's Mandarin]; "old-lady-like").  This is such an unusual expression, and it so perfectly characterized the individual in question, that it's worth writing a post on it.

In the years around the founding of the People's Republic of China in 1949, Rickett ("Rick") was in China doing research for his doctoral dissertation on the Guǎn Zǐ 管子 (Master Guan), a large and important politicophilosophical text reflecting the thought and practice of the Spring and Autumn period (c. 770-c. 481 BC), though the received version was not edited until circa 26 BC.  Rickett was accused of spying for the US Office of Naval Intelligence and imprisoned by the PRC government.  There he underwent four years of "struggle sessions".  Call them what you will, he had ample opportunity to become familiar with such colloquial terms as "pópomāmā 婆婆媽媽".

I should also note that Rickett, who was a student of the distinguished Sinologist, Derk Bodde (1909-2003), was an outstanding scholar in his own right, and his densely annotated translation of the Guan Zi is a monumental achievement, one that he worked on for most of his professional life.

Now, back to pópomāmā 婆婆媽媽.  First, let's break the four-syllable term down into its constituent monosyllables:

pó 婆

From Proto-Sino-Tibetan *pʷa-n ~ *bʷa-n (grandmother). Cognate with Burmese ဘွား (bhwa:, grandmother).

  1. old woman
  2. grandmother
  3. mother-in-law (of a woman); husband's mother
  4. woman in a particular profession
      ―  méi  ―  female matchmaker
  5. pejorative suffix for a woman
      ―  féi  ―  fat woman
  6. (ACG, neologism) Short for 老婆 (lǎopo, “wife”)

In transcriptions of Buddhist terms, (MC ba) is often used to transcribe Sanskrit (ba), (bha) and (va), e.g. 濕婆 / 湿婆 (Shīpó, Shiva).

mā 媽

Colloquial form of (OC *mɯʔ, “mother”), from Proto-Sino-Tibetan *mow (woman, female).

  1. mom; mum: an affectionate term for a mother
      ―  Wǒ de ya!  ―  Oh my God! [Literally: Oh my Mom!]
  2. (usually with qualifier) other older female relatives or houseservants
  3. (religion) "The Mother", an epithet of the Fujianese sea goddess Mazu (媽祖妈祖).
  4. (obsolete, hapax legomenon) mare; female horse

pópo 婆婆

  1. (chiefly Mandarin, Jin) mother-in-law (husband's mother)
  2. (Cantonese, dialectal Mandarin, dialectal Hakka, dialectal Jin, dialectal Wu, Taining Gan, Jianyang Northern Min, Shaowu Min) maternal grandmother
  3. (Gan, dialectal Mandarin, dialectal Xiang, dialectal Wu) paternal grandmother
  4. (dialectal) old woman
  5. (figurative, Mainland China) higher authorities; superior; leader

māma / mǎmá 媽媽

  1. (informal) mum (mom); mama
    遵守媽媽叮嚀遵守妈妈叮咛  ―  zūnshǒu māma de dīngníng  ―  to follow mum's advice
    媽媽味道妈妈味道  ―  māma de wèidào  ―  the taste of mum's cooking
    媽媽總是向著妹妹
    妈妈总是向着妹妹
    Māma zǒngshì xiàngzhe mèimei. [Pinyin]
    Mum always favours my younger sister.
    這麼淘氣媽媽擔心才怪这么淘气妈妈担心才怪
    Nǐ zhème táoqì, māma bù dānxīn cáiguài! [Pinyin]
    You are such a naughty kid. It'd be surprising if your mum were not worried.
    一輩子媽媽監視
    一辈子妈妈监视
    Wǒ yībèizi dōu bèi māma jiānshì. [Pinyin]
    Mum has kept tabs on me all my life.
  2. (dialectal, colloquial) breast
  3. (ACG, figurative) character designer (female)

Putting all four syllables back together, we get "pópomāmā 婆婆媽媽", which means "overly careful (like an old woman); womanishly garrulous; irresolute", and so forth.

Here's an interesting quotation illustrating its usage:

The author of these sentences was Zhū Zìqīng 朱自清 (1898-1948), a famous poet and essayist of the Republican period.

Key terms, as rendered by online interpreters:

  • White people—God’s favorite (GT), 
  • White people — God's pride (Baidu)
  • Caucasians — the proud sons of God (MS Bing)
  • The white man — the pride of God (DeepL), plus three alternatives that vary only slightly

Zhu Ziqing had his finger on the pulse of the lingua franca of China during the first half of the 20th century (particularly the second quarter of that century).  When I began studying Mandarin in 1967, it was to that period that I looked for a model on which to base my own emerging idiolect.  The reason for this is that I thought it was the most vibrant vernacular of the century, certainly more lively and creative than the period in which I grew up and learned Mandarin.

Moreover, I had a strong antipathy to the characters, whether traditional or simplified, the former for being divorced from spoken language and the latter for being neither fish nor fowl.  So I turned to romanized missionary writings where I could learn delightful terms like shabulengdengde ("foolish; daffy") and pangdudu ("chubby").  When I was forced by my Mandarin teachers to learn characters, I preferred to do it through the literature of writers like Zhu Ziqing and Lao She (1899-1966), who stretched sinographic writing as close to alphabetic writing as it could go.  That's why I loved words like pópomāmā 婆婆媽媽 ("old-lady-like; anile") and niánniándādā 黏黏搭搭 ("sticky; irresolute; kleisty").

 

Selected readings

 

