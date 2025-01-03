store by .jpg

Seems to be a new business format.  They're all over the internet (especially Instagram) and are into anything fashion, design, coffee, perfume….  I noticed that they even have some sort of connection with an IKEA store.  Jean Paul Gaultier?  NFT (non-fungible token) market places?

Selected readings

Since this is so new and unexpected, we don't have a lot of (any) previous relevant references.  I suggest that you do this Google search:

<chinese alternative business models>

AIO, among other sources, will help put it in context.

