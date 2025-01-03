Civilized dog
The large characters say:
wénmíng yǎng gǒu
文明养狗
"raise [your] dog [in a] civilized [manner]
This one is difficult for the machine translators to deal with.
The fine print says:
qǐng jíshí qīnglǐ chǒngwù páixiè wù
请及时清理宠物排泄物
"Please clean up your pet's excrement promptly"
The machine translators do a credible job with this one.
We've had countless variations on "civilization" + "urination / defecation" in the China department of Language Log. See "Selected readings" for a bare sample.
