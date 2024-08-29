« previous post |

I dislike calling non-Standard Mandarin Sinitic language expressions "slang" (almost as much as I am dismayed when people call Sinitic topolects dialects — we've been through that countless times). Others may differ, but in my idiolect, "slang" is pejorative, and I distinguish "slang" from "argot; jargon; lingo; etc.", which — for me — denote particularization of occupation, not crudeness or cursing, although they may sometimes be associated with lower social levels.

slang

1756, meaning "special vocabulary of tramps or thieves", origin unknown. Possibly derived from a North Germanic source, related to Norwegian Nynorsk slengenamn (“nickname”), slengja kjeften (“to abuse verbally”, literally “to sling one's jaw”), related to Icelandic slengja (“to sling, throw, hurl”), Old Norse slyngva (“to sling”). Not believed to be connected with language or lingo.

(Wiktionary)

"Picking up a dead chicken (執死雞) with zero respect (0 尊): Cantonese slang old and new can compress complex emotions into funny, creative and succinct expressions", by Raymond Pai, The Hong Konger (27 August 2024)

Hong Kong is not only known for its towering skyscrapers and delicious street food but also for its rich linguistic tapestry. When asked what beginners should first learn in Cantonese, Hong Kong locals often suggest profanities 粗口 (cou1 hau2). Without discrediting the cultural and pragmatic value of curse words, I think that within the dynamic Cantonese language there lies a treasure trove of slang that reflects Hong Kong’s unique culture, historical shifts and modern-day realities, just as any language does. Whether a seasoned local or a curious newcomer, understanding Hong Kong Cantonese slang offers a deeper insight into the city’s identity.

I was recently in Kuala Lumpur for an applied linguistics conference. On a visit to one of the largest second-hand bookstores in the city, I discovered a copy of a Cantonese dictionary 廣州話方言詞典 published in the early 80s. This volume recorded many older slang usages that interestingly contrast with the trendy terms youngsters find more hip today. Let’s explore a few of the classic and popular slang terms found in Cantonese colloquialisms.

Classic Cantonese Slang

1. 巴閉 (baa1 bai3): Meaning “marvellous” or “arrogant”, this phrase has both a positive meaning as a compliment, or negative connotations as it critiques a personal character. It allegedly originates from the Hindi expression of “baap re baap”, meaning “oh my goodness”. This blend of Chinese and Indian cultures is reflective of the historical multicultural nature of Hong Kong society.

2. 吹水 (ceoi1 seoi2): Literally translating as “blow water”, this phrase means to chat or engage in idle talk. In a city where socialising is a crucial aspect of life, this slang reflects the importance of communication and community. It is often used in a light-hearted context, suggesting a casual conversation without much depth.

3. 執死雞 (zap1 sei2 gai1): Literally “pick up a dead chicken”, this idiom is used to describe seizing an opportunity when someone else fails or makes a mistake. In the competitive atmosphere of Hong Kong, this phrase embodies the city’s pragmatic and opportunistic spirit.

This timeless slang is still very much alive in the lexicon of older generations and is sometimes heard in the daily chatter of younger Hong Kongers, especially in contexts that evoke nostalgia or a connection to the city’s cultural roots.

Newly Evolved Slang

1. 膠 (gaau1): Originally meaning “plastic”, this term has taken on new life in recent years to describe something or someone that is fake, foolish or over the top. In the digital age in which online personas and superficiality can sometimes overshadow authenticity, 膠 is a fitting critique of modern social dynamics. One example is 左膠 (zo2 gaau1), a term political commentators used to label the “overly leftist” or liberals.

2. 佛系 (fat6 hai6): Borrowed from the Japanese concept of “Buddha-like”, this term describes someone who is laid-back and indifferent, often in the context of a culture that values hustle and ambition. It reflects a growing counter culture among young people who are choosing to take life at a slower, more mindful pace.

3. 0 尊 (ling4 zyun1): A combination of the number zero and “respect” (尊), this term vividly captures the feeling of frustration at a lack of respect. A couple of humorous spin-offs of this expression include 樽鹽 (zeon1 jim4) literally “a bottle of salt”, but sounds like “dignity” (zyun1 jim4), and 張中和 (zoeng1 zung1 wo4) resembling a Chinese person’s name but actually sounding more like 尊重我 (zyun1 zung6 ngo5), meaning “respect me” in Cantonese but with a Mandarin accent. These are perfect examples of how Cantonese can compress complex emotions with humour across languages into creative and funny, but also succinct and powerful, expressions.

Interplay of Old and New

What’s fascinating about Hong Kong Cantonese slang is how it bridges the gap between generations. While older slang offers a window into the city’s past, newer expressions reflect the current realities and challenges faced by its people. This linguistic evolution highlights Hong Kong’s ability to adapt while maintaining a deep respect for tradition. Moreover, this blend of old and new slang creates a rich tapestry of communication that is uniquely Hong Kong. It allows speakers to express themselves in ways that are culturally resonant, whether they are reminiscing about the past or commenting on the present.

In a diverse and ever-changing city, Hongkongese is more than just a means of communication; it’s a living, breathing entity that evolves alongside its people. Cantonese slang, both old and new, serves as a testament to the city’s resilience, creativity and enduring spirit.

So the next time you find yourself in a conversation with a local, try slipping in a bit of “吹水” or “佛系.” You might just discover that understanding Hong Kong’s slang opens up a whole new dimension of this extraordinary city. What is your favourite Cantonese slang? I look forward to discussing more expressive slang both old and new.

Several of the above expressions have already been covered in previous Language Log posts, for which see "Selected readings" below.

Even though the CCP would like nothing more than for the Cantonese language to disappear, and has many policies in place directed toward that end, it will not be easy for them to bring that about because of the richness of the Cantonese tradition of proverb making, together with the innate potential and natural propensity for the Cantonese people to create new expressions in their own language.

[Thanks to Don Keyser]

