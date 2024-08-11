« previous post |

From Technology Connections on Bluesky:

My favorite weird language thing is the near universal shortening of "probably" to "pry" in speech. And people don't notice they're doing it! If I write "yeah that's pry not gonna work" that doesn't parse right, but if you say it out loud it absolutely does. — Technology Connections (@techconnectify.bsky.social) Aug 10, 2024 at 2:52 PM

As a first pass at checking this, I took 100 instances at random from the 39,731 occurrences of "probably" in the NPR podcast corpus that I've referenced before (3,199,859 transcribed turns from 105,817 NPR podcasts, comprising more than 10,648 hours).

What did I find?

The (dictionary pronunciation of the) word "probably" /ˈpɹɒbəbli/ has two intervocalic onsets, /b/ and /bl/, that are not followed by tautosyllabic stresssed vowels. They are therefore are candidates for the general process of intervocalic non-pre-stress lenition that's typical of American English, the best-known version of which is the flapping and voicing of coronal stops.

This articulatory and acoustic weakening happens to various degrees in the /b/ and /bl/ of "probably", including to the point of apparent deletion.

Let's start with an example that happens to have no lenition, from "Online Calculator Estimates Breast Cancer Risk", Morning Edition 4/19/2007:

Professor KARLA KERLIKOWSKE (Medicine, University of California San Francisco): When you do these models, you want something that's relatively simple and easy to measure.

AUBREY: And lifestyle isn't. No one can remember precisely what they eat or drink. But there are ways Kerlikowske would like to revive the Gail model. She would toss out the question asking women how old they were when their first baby was born. Not because other factors such as breast-feeding confound it, but because research suggests it is not as important as breast density.

Prof. KERLIKOWSKE: We've appreciated the significance of breast density for probably 30 years.

AUBREY: The trouble is, there's never been an automated way to measure in a mammogram, the volume of epithelial cells and surrounding tissue that are typically involved in breast cancer.

Prof. KERLIKOWSKE: We think if we had a quantitative measure of breast density that might add to the specificity of the model and really improve prediction for the individual woman.

Here's the full phrase containing un-lenited "probably":

Your browser does not support the audio element.

And here we zero in on the word "probably" itself:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

As you can see, each of the two /b/ performances has a well-defined silent stop gap, followed by a clear release burst.

At the other end of the lenition continuum, here's an example where both onsets are lenited unto apparent deletion, from "Machines Slowly Mastering Art of Recognizing Faces", Talk of the Nation 1/22/2022:

CATHY (Caller): Well, hi, Ira. I love your show and you have a very interesting subject today as usual. My question for your guests is about the ability of the facial recognition technology to recognize faces as they change over the years, say a photo of an infant versus a teenager, adult or a senior.

FLATOW: Hmm. Jonathan, any comment on that?

Dr. PHILLIPS: So theres probably – there again, this is a very active research. But there's probably two different areas of aging with face recognition. The first, for example, is going from an infant as somebody grows through adulthood, because there are fixed ways of changing and there is substantial change. The other is for an adult from the age, say, from age 20 as they grow older in life.

And face recognition seems to be relatively stable up to about five years. But the challenge is then how do you model or account for people change from, say, 20 – from 10 to 20 years or beyond?

The full "probably" phrase:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

And zeroing in on the pronunciation of "probably", which shows the type of reduction described in the Bluesky link:

Your browser does not support the audio element.

The speaker there is Jonathon Phillips, electrical engineer, program manager, Multiple Biometric Grand Challenge, National Institute of Standards and Technology, Washington, DC. This is not a speech error — he's an articulate native speaker of American English, speaking in a fairly formal style, though rapidly.

In my modest 100-phrase "probably" sample, there were many other lenition patterns. Sometimes one or both of the /b/s lost their stop closure and turned into the kind of voiced approximant that phoneticians sometimes call "frictionless fricatives". Sometimes one of them was lenited unto apparently deletion while the other one remained stop-like, with results the might be spelled "probly" or "probby". This sample did not validate the claim that the full lenition-to-one-phonetic-syllable is "near universal", and the result is not the generally the same as the pronunciation of the word "pry", though the patterns probably overlap. But "pry"-like pronunciations of "probably" certainly happen.

I don't have time this morning to survey the full range of "probably" variants and to estimate their relative frequency in the NPR sample — or to look at samples from less formal sources. Those are tasks for another time, maybe — though because the variant performances of "probably" reflect gradient articulatory and acoustic changes, it's not easy to assign them to qualitatively distinct categories, or even decide exactly what to measure. If I were forced to define a set of "probably"-pronunciation categories, there would need to be a dozen or so of them. A qualitative and quantitative analysis of these patterns of variation, and the factors that correlate with them, would be a good phonetics-course term project!

