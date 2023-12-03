Korean pot food in southern Taiwan
2017 photo of a Kaohsiung storefront courtesy of Mark Eaglesfield:
Signage on the first floor:
Jǐn Hán shítáng
槿韓食堂
Rose of Sharon South Korea Dining Hall
—
mugunghwa
무궁화
Rose of Sharon (the national flower of South Korea)
—
Hánshì liàolǐ / Kanshiki ryōri
韓式料理
Korean Cuisine
Signage on the second floor:
Tàijí guō
太極鍋
Pot of the Great Ultimate
—
hanguk jjigae
한국찌개
Korean stew
—
Hánshì guōwù / Kanshiki nabemono
韓式鍋物
Korean Hotpot
Almost forgot! The human figure inside of the circle on both floors looks like Kim Jung Un, but these are South Korean establishments, so I can't figure out what he would be doing in their signage.
Thematically, the figure is also reminiscent of Mr. Mark, Mr. Brown, and Beard Papa, whom we discussed in a recent post.
[Thanks to Haewon Cho]