2017 photo of a Kaohsiung storefront courtesy of Mark Eaglesfield:

Signage on the first floor:

Jǐn Hán shítáng

槿韓食堂

Rose of Sharon South Korea Dining Hall

—

mugunghwa

무궁화

Rose of Sharon (the national flower of South Korea)

—

Hánshì liàolǐ / Kanshiki ryōri

韓式料理

Korean Cuisine

Signage on the second floor:

Tàijí guō

太極鍋

Pot of the Great Ultimate

—

hanguk jjigae

한국찌개

Korean stew

—

Hánshì guōwù / Kanshiki nabemono

韓式鍋物

Korean Hotpot

Almost forgot! The human figure inside of the circle on both floors looks like Kim Jung Un, but these are South Korean establishments, so I can't figure out what he would be doing in their signage.

Thematically, the figure is also reminiscent of Mr. Mark, Mr. Brown, and Beard Papa, whom we discussed in a recent post.

Selected readings

[Thanks to Haewon Cho]

