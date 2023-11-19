« previous post | next post »

Probably only Northeastern Chinese could understand.



(source)

"丿" is a stroke in the Chinese writing system, named "piě 撇" (defined as "a stroke that falls downwards towards the left"). "了" (le) is a suffix that represents perfect tense in MSM. So together, the sound of "piě-le 丿了" is slurredly homophonous to that of 苤蓝 (MSM: piělán) in Northeastern Chinese topolect. Piělán 苤蓝 is kohlrabi , a vegetable of the brassica family that is native to north China. It is precisely what this stand sells.

As Diana Shuheng Zhang, a Northeasterner who sent in this photograph and its description, says, "What an ingenious simplification of the complicated hanzi writing for the vegetable! Two most interesting aspects: 1. it does not use pinyin or the Roman alphabet as a solution; 2. it is based on topolect".