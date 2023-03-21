« previous post |

"The practical value of LLMs is high enough that it will induce Chinese to seek out the best systems, and they will not be censored by China.”

"Yes, the Chinese Great Firewall will be collapsing"

by Tyler Cowen Marginal Revolution (March 21, 2023)

Something that the PRC censors had not predicted:

As framed from China: Fang Bingxing, considered the father of China’s Great Firewall, has raised concerns over GPT-4, warning that it could lead to an “information cocoon” as the generative artificial intelligence (AI) service can provide answers to everything. Fang said the rise of generative AI tools like ChatGPT, developed by Microsoft-backed OpenAI and now released as the more powerful ChatGPT-4 version, pose a big challenge to governments around the world, according to an interview published on Thursday by Red Star News, a media affiliate to state-backed Chengdu Economic Daily.

“People’s perspectives can be manipulated as they seek all kinds of answers from AI,” he was quoted as saying.

Fang, a computer scientist and former government official, is widely considered the chief designer of China’s notorious internet censorship and surveillance system. He played a key role in creating and developing the Great Firewall, a sophisticated system of internet filters and blocks that allows the Chinese government to control what its citizens can access online.

I would put it differently, but I think he understands the point correctly. Here is more from SCMP, via D. The practical value of LLMs is high enough that it will induce Chinese to seek out the best systems, and they will not be censored by China. (Oddly, some of us might be seeking out the Chinese LLM too!) Furthermore, once good LLMs can be trained on a single GPU and held on a phone… Solve for the political equilibrium.

The implications of Chat GPT-4 are only beginning to be felt. The closest thing we've experienced to lack of bias on a grand scale?

