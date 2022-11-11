« previous post |

Looks like this one might have to be outlawed:

(source)

Elsewhere (e.g., here, but we've encountered it many other times as well), we've seen this identical dish rendered as "Saliva chicken".

kǒushuǐ 口水 ("mouth + water") = "saliva"

liú kǒushuǐ 流口水 ("flow + mouth + water") = "slobber; slaver; salivate; drool; dribble; drivel"

kǒushuǐ jī 口水鸡 ("mouth + water + chicken") = "mouthwatering chicken", i.e., "steamed chicken with chili sauce".

[h.t. Victor Steinbok]

