Steam Children with Chili Sauce
« previous post |
Looks like this one might have to be outlawed:
(source)
Elsewhere (e.g., here, but we've encountered it many other times as well), we've seen this identical dish rendered as "Saliva chicken".
kǒushuǐ 口水 ("mouth + water") = "saliva"
liú kǒushuǐ 流口水 ("flow + mouth + water") = "slobber; slaver; salivate; drool; dribble; drivel"
kǒushuǐ jī 口水鸡 ("mouth + water + chicken") = "mouthwatering chicken", i.e., "steamed chicken with chili sauce".
Selected readings
- "Saliva chicken" (10/11/21)
- "Great taste" (5/20/14)
- "Chinese Japanese" (9/13/15)
- "Bean crud" (1/9/14)
[h.t. Victor Steinbok]