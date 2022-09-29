« previous post |

Last spring, when Shanghai was in the midst-of a harsh, months-long lockdown, so many people were thinking of running away from the city that they even developed a "RUN-ology" (rùnxué 潤學, i.e., how to escape and go abroad), where "RUN" is a Chinese pun for English "run".

Original meanings of Mandarin rùn 潤:

wet; moist sleek to moisten; to wet to polish ( a piece of writing, etc. ) ; to touch up profit ( excess of revenue over cost )

"RUNning away from Shanghai" (5/13/22)

