Last spring, when Shanghai was in the midst-of a harsh, months-long lockdown, so many people were thinking of running away from the city that they even developed a "RUN-ology" (rùnxué 潤學, i.e., how to escape and go abroad), where "RUN" is a Chinese pun for English "run".
Original meanings of Mandarin rùn 潤:
- wet; moist
- sleek
- to moisten; to wet
- to polish (a piece of writing, etc.); to touch up
- profit (excess of revenue over cost)
(source)
"RUNning away from Shanghai" (5/13/22)
