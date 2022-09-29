« previous post |

Netizens in Taiwan are having fun sharing a photo of a beverage promotion that comes with a Winnie doll in a bottle.



(source of photo and article in Chinese)



The pronunciation of Xi Jinping's given name, "Jìnpíng 近平" is an exact homophone of "jìnpíng 进瓶" ("inside a bottle"), so, his whole name sounds like "Xi in a bottle".

Some netizens called the promotion "ruǎnjìn píng 软禁瓶" ("house arrest bottle"), i.e., "house arrest for [Xi Jin]ping".

[h.t. Ross Darrell Feingold]

Selected readings

Permalink