From Xiaowan Cai:

yùyīng shì 育婴室 is translated into English as "Nursery Room", which is fine.

On the other hand, lǎogōng jìcún chù 老公寄存处, as you can see, is analogously rendered as "Husband Nursery". More literally, it should be "husband storage", as Google Translate has it, "husband depository", following Bing Translator, or "husband deposit office", following Baidu Fanyi. In other words, it's a place where wifey deposits her husband while she goes shopping.

Don't laugh! What would you call such a place, whether in Chinese or in English?

