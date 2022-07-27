« previous post | next post »

Mark Swofford, who is visiting the Jiaobanshan (Jiaoban Mountain) Park in Fuxing District of Taoyuan City, sent me this photograph of a sign introducing the area:

Featured in the park are the remains of a retreat-palace built by President Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) in 1960.

The Mandarin writing itself is odd enough (e.g., being one, long sentence), but some of the translations into English are truly whimsical:

xiǎngyǒu Táiwān Lúshān měi míng 享有「臺灣廬山」美名 ("enjoys the reputation of 'Taiwan's Lushan Mountain'"), which comes out as "disguised the reputation as 'Taiwan Lushan'"

xínggōng 行宮 ("temporary imperial abode; detached palace"), which comes out as "footsteps"

shèjí kǒu 射擊口 ("shooting port"), which comes out as "quiet thirst"

In such cases, it is difficult to tell whether something has been lost or found in translation. Selected readings "Spelling with Chinese character(istic)s" (11/21/13)

