Quiet thirst
Mark Swofford, who is visiting the Jiaobanshan (Jiaoban Mountain) Park in Fuxing District of Taoyuan City, sent me this photograph of a sign introducing the area:
Featured in the park are the remains of a retreat-palace built by President Chiang Kai-shek (1887-1975) in 1960.
The Mandarin writing itself is odd enough (e.g., being one, long sentence), but some of the translations into English are truly whimsical:
xiǎngyǒu Táiwān Lúshān měi míng 享有「臺灣廬山」美名 ("enjoys the reputation of 'Taiwan's Lushan Mountain'"), which comes out as "disguised the reputation as 'Taiwan Lushan'"
xínggōng 行宮 ("temporary imperial abode; detached palace"), which comes out as "footsteps"
shèjí kǒu 射擊口 ("shooting port"), which comes out as "quiet thirst"