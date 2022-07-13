Trilingual Shandong beach toilet civilization
Since these signs are rather long and in three languages, I will not apply the customary Language Log treatment of Romanization, transcription, and complete translation, but you should be able to get a good idea of what they are all about nonetheless.
These photographs were kindly sent to me by Francis Miller, a teacher and college counselor who has been long resident in the city of Xi'an and has experienced the infamous lockdowns there firsthand.
I told Francis that it was nice that he could get away from the heat and humidity of Xi'an for a few days, but that the beaches of Qingdao must be extremely crowded (I have personally witnessed them in pre-pandemic days).
Francis replied:
Beaches here are mostly empty, which is amazing, but also somewhat creepy. So few people are traveling this summer because covid policies are changing so quickly and lockdowns have happened so suddenly. Surprise surprise, apparently one wants to be stuck in a lockdown in a random city they are traveling through…
