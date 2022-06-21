Oleomargarine: rituals and litany
In the previous post ("Oil: a partial paradigm" [6/19/22)]), we have been discussing the origins and ramifications of the derivation of the word "oil" from the ancient Greek word for olive. The last comment (before I wrote this post), by Coby, states: "Spanish also has the word óleo, which can mean either oil paint or the oil used in church rituals." Reading Coby's reference to óleo immediately sparked fond childhood memories of the Mair family ritual of mixing margarine.
We were a large and not well off family, so we seldom could afford real butter. Consequently, we used oleomargarine to spread on our bread rather than butter. We referred to it as "oleo" instead of "margarine", since the latter seemed too fancy-fussy in our household, and "oleomargarine" would have taken too much time to pronounce and would have been considered archly pedantic among us rural Ohio folk.
Every week or so, my father would bring home from the grocery store a pliable, durable packet of what looked like and had the consistency of pure white lard. Tactilely, it was great fun to squish around inside the thick plastic bag.
On the inside of the bag was a small bubble full of dark red liquid. All the kids would wrangle over who got to be the one to break the button-bubble. It was designed in such a way that you could break the button-bubble without in any way destroying the integrity of the tough, clear plastic bag. Everyone wanted to be first to break the bubble. After many bouts of wrangling week after week, we finally worked out a rational, equitable method whereby the bubble bursting privilege rotated among all the siblings.
All right! One of us would burst the bubble and begin to work the red coloring into the white, lardish substance. Mirabile dictu! The more you kneaded the bag, the more the dark red coloring spread through the white "lard" and started to turn reddish yellow. After about five minutes of kneading, your fingers would tire, and you passed the bag on to the next sibling. After three or four of us had taken our turn and our fingers could endure it no longer, the whole bag full of "lard" looked like — guess what? — yellow butter!
Why did we have to go through this arcane ritual? The explanation I always received from people who thought they knew the reason was that the dairy industry didn't want packaged yellow margarine to look like the real thing on the shelf because it would compete with and undercut genuine, and much more expensive, butter.
I think this practice lasted through the mid-fifties, but probably by the sixties, whatever laws governing the sale of colored margarine had been repealed, so that we no longer had to mix in the color by hand.
At this point in the preparation of this blog, I looked at the Wikipedia article on margarine to begin to write on the linguistics of this spread. Glancing through the contents, I saw that there was a "Color debate", so I went down there and what I read confirmed that my memory was correct. But the WP account also reminded me that, before we had those neat plastic bags to play with, we mixed the food coloring into the "lard" in a bowl. That was a real mess, inefficient and ineffective, and no fun at all.
Now on to the nature and language of oleomargarine:
Margarine (/ˈmɑːrdʒəriːn/, also UK: /ˈmɑːrɡə-, ˌmɑːrɡəˈriːn, ˌmɑːrdʒə-/, US: /ˈmɑːrdʒərɪn/ is a spread used for flavoring, baking and cooking. It is most often used as a substitute for butter. Although originally made from animal fats, most margarine consumed today is made from vegetable oil. The foodstuff was originally named oleomargarine from Latin for oleum (olive oil) and Greek margarite (pearl indicating luster). The name was later shortened to margarine.
Margarine consists of a water-in-fat emulsion, with tiny droplets of water dispersed uniformly throughout a fat phase in a stable solid form. While butter is made from the butterfat of milk, modern margarine is made through a more intensive processing of refined vegetable oil and water. In some US jurisdictions, margarine must have a minimum fat content of 80 percent (with a maximum of 16% water) to be labeled as such.
In the United States, the term "margarine" is used to describe "non-dairy spreads" with varying fat contents, and in some places in the United States, it is colloquially referred to as oleo, short for oleomargarine. In Britain and Australia, it can be referred to colloquially as marge.
I must say that I become quite confused even today when trying to choose among butter (various types), margarine, and combinations thereof. Going back to the post on "oil", oleo stands on the plant side of the plant-animal divide in spreads and butter on the animal side. Now the entire panoply of dairy products is breaking down under the assault of "milk" made from plant-derived laiches. Ditto for animal-derived meats and plant-derived "better than beef" type fleisch. It seems to me that the proportion of space devoted to plant-derived products is gradually displacing that devoted to animal-derived foods.
Philip Taylor said,
June 21, 2022 @ 5:11 am
(Oleo)margerine was certainly in existence during my youth, and I am reasonably certain that my family, being anything but well-off, would have used it. But of late I have not noticed any on supermarket shelves (tho' it may well still be there), being seemingly replaced by products such as Utterly Butterly and similar blends of butter and oil. But it was always my impression that, in the UK at least, if a product was labelled as "butter" then it had to be butter. But this would no longer seem to be the case. A well-known German budget supermarket chain sells a product labelled "Deluxe spreadable West Country butter with Cornish Sea Salt", yet it is not butter at all — it is a blend of 64% butter, 26% rapeseed oil, water (presumably almost 10%, tho' not stated as such) and 0.5% Cornish sea salt + salt. I have complained to the trading standards authority about this blatant mis-labelling, and received not even the courtesy of an acknowledgement — they seem completely unconcerned about this "passing off", even though I am convinced that such activity constitutes a tort under UK law.
Kate Bunting said,
June 21, 2022 @ 5:20 am
Interesting – all the online references to this practice seem to be American. I'm British, born 1951 and have never heard of margarine being sold uncoloured.
Kate Bunting said,
June 21, 2022 @ 5:29 am
Philip – Traditional solid margarine seems to be sold under names like 'baking block' nowadays, as people prefer the soft kinds ('sunflower spread' or 'olive spread') for putting on bread or toast.
Kristian said,
June 21, 2022 @ 5:35 am
In the EU in a product labelled a "butter" something, all the fat has to be from actual butter. In Finland there used to be something called Voimariini (voi = butter + "riini" as in "margariini" margarine) that was butter mixed with vegetable oil (to soften it) and they changed the name to "oivariini" ("oiva" means clever). This obscures the fact that it is mostly butter, though, so some people probably think it is healthier than it is.
So apparently your Deluxe West Country butter is one of your Brexit privileges.
I believe margarines are a chemically diverse set of products made by a variety of methods; they used to contain a large percentage of trans fats but nowadays they are supposed to be healthier.
Dick Margulis said,
June 21, 2022 @ 5:53 am
My understanding, back in the 1950s, was that those poor souls who lived in Wisconsin still had to do the mixing you write about, thanks to the strong dairy lobby in that state, but by then the rest of us were seeing ads for Parkay and other brands of colored margarine on our local stations. Presumably the red coloring was anatto, a vegetable dye on the GRAS list.
Regarding the "margarine" part of the word, this comes up fairly frequently for me when people ask me about the origin of my name. As I understand it, the root is Old Persian and means pearl. Hence your Greek margarite. A marguerite is a pearlflower. Margaret, Margery, and similar names all translate to pearl. And oleomargarine is pearly (or pearled) oil.
But the root word was apparently "borrowed" (linguistic euphemism for rape and pillage, I suppose) into Greek and Hebrew (or maybe Aramaic) during the reign of Alexander. And thus when you run across someone with a surname of Margulis, Margolis, Margulies, etc., it's a tossup as to whether they're of Jewish or Greek extraction. And many people with the surname Pearl have that as the result of a modern-day translation.
I'm not a historical linguist or an etymologist, so I may have some details wrong, but I think I've got the gist of it right.