In the previous post ("Oil: a partial paradigm" [6/19/22)]), we have been discussing the origins and ramifications of the derivation of the word "oil" from the ancient Greek word for olive. The last comment (before I wrote this post), by Coby, states: "Spanish also has the word óleo, which can mean either oil paint or the oil used in church rituals." Reading Coby's reference to óleo immediately sparked fond childhood memories of the Mair family ritual of mixing margarine.

We were a large and not well off family, so we seldom could afford real butter. Consequently, we used oleomargarine to spread on our bread rather than butter. We referred to it as "oleo" instead of "margarine", since the latter seemed too fancy-fussy in our household, and "oleomargarine" would have taken too much time to pronounce and would have been considered archly pedantic among us rural Ohio folk.

Every week or so, my father would bring home from the grocery store a pliable, durable packet of what looked like and had the consistency of pure white lard. Tactilely, it was great fun to squish around inside the thick plastic bag.

On the inside of the bag was a small bubble full of dark red liquid. All the kids would wrangle over who got to be the one to break the button-bubble. It was designed in such a way that you could break the button-bubble without in any way destroying the integrity of the tough, clear plastic bag. Everyone wanted to be first to break the bubble. After many bouts of wrangling week after week, we finally worked out a rational, equitable method whereby the bubble bursting privilege rotated among all the siblings.

All right! One of us would burst the bubble and begin to work the red coloring into the white, lardish substance. Mirabile dictu! The more you kneaded the bag, the more the dark red coloring spread through the white "lard" and started to turn reddish yellow. After about five minutes of kneading, your fingers would tire, and you passed the bag on to the next sibling. After three or four of us had taken our turn and our fingers could endure it no longer, the whole bag full of "lard" looked like — guess what? — yellow butter!

Why did we have to go through this arcane ritual? The explanation I always received from people who thought they knew the reason was that the dairy industry didn't want packaged yellow margarine to look like the real thing on the shelf because it would compete with and undercut genuine, and much more expensive, butter.

I think this practice lasted through the mid-fifties, but probably by the sixties, whatever laws governing the sale of colored margarine had been repealed, so that we no longer had to mix in the color by hand.

At this point in the preparation of this blog, I looked at the Wikipedia article on margarine to begin to write on the linguistics of this spread. Glancing through the contents, I saw that there was a "Color debate", so I went down there and what I read confirmed that my memory was correct. But the WP account also reminded me that, before we had those neat plastic bags to play with, we mixed the food coloring into the "lard" in a bowl. That was a real mess, inefficient and ineffective, and no fun at all.

Now on to the nature and language of oleomargarine:

Margarine ( , also , is a spread used for flavoring, baking and cooking. It is most often used as a substitute for butter. Although originally made from animal fats, most margarine consumed today is made from vegetable oil. The foodstuff was originally named oleomargarine from Latin for oleum (olive oil) and Greek margarite (pearl indicating luster). The name was later shortened to margarine.

Margarine consists of a water-in-fat emulsion, with tiny droplets of water dispersed uniformly throughout a fat phase in a stable solid form. While butter is made from the butterfat of milk, modern margarine is made through a more intensive processing of refined vegetable oil and water. In some US jurisdictions, margarine must have a minimum fat content of 80 percent (with a maximum of 16% water) to be labeled as such.

In the United States, the term "margarine" is used to describe "non-dairy spreads" with varying fat contents, and in some places in the United States, it is colloquially referred to as oleo, short for oleomargarine. In Britain and Australia, it can be referred to colloquially as marge.

I must say that I become quite confused even today when trying to choose among butter (various types), margarine, and combinations thereof. Going back to the post on "oil", oleo stands on the plant side of the plant-animal divide in spreads and butter on the animal side. Now the entire panoply of dairy products is breaking down under the assault of "milk" made from plant-derived laiches. Ditto for animal-derived meats and plant-derived "better than beef" type fleisch. It seems to me that the proportion of space devoted to plant-derived products is gradually displacing that devoted to animal-derived foods.

