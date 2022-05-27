Archeology and the recovery of ancient writing: bamboo strip manuscripts of seminal classics
My entire career as a Sinologist has been based on the study of archeologically recovered materials. I'm talking particularly about the medieval Dunhuang manuscripts, but also the Bronze Age and Early Iron Age Tarim mummies and their associated artifacts. It's no wonder therefore, that I have featured the importance of archeology for the study of language and linguistics so often in my posts (see "Selected readings" below for a small sample).
Now comes news of the recovery of a spectacular cache of bamboo strip manuscripts from a Chu culture site kindly provided by Keith Knapp (with some Romanizations, links, and annotations by me):
A huge and important discovery. At Jingzhou's Wangjiaju Chu cemetery site Wángjiājǔ Zhànguó Chǔ mù 王家咀*战国楚墓, 3,200 bamboo writing slips have been recovered from Tomb 798. Researchers estimate that about 700 of the slips can be restored. This tomb is 2,300 years old.** The slips appear to belong to three texts: the Book of Poetry, Kongzi Yue 孔子曰 ("Confucius said"), and Yue (Music) 乐. The Kongzi yue overlaps some portions of the Analects, the Book of Rites, and the Mencius. The structure of the Kongzi yue text, though, is very different from Western Han [202 BC-9 AD] excavated manuscripts of the Analects. The portions of the Book of Poetry come from the Guó fēng 国风 [Airs of the States] part of the text. As for the Yue text, it consists of numbers, the Heavenly Stems, and a few simple characters. It is thought to be a musical score, but it is very hard to read. If it is a musical score, then perhaps it is a key to understanding the missing Classic of Music.***
