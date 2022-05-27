« previous post |

My entire career as a Sinologist has been based on the study of archeologically recovered materials. I'm talking particularly about the medieval Dunhuang manuscripts, but also the Bronze Age and Early Iron Age Tarim mummies and their associated artifacts. It's no wonder therefore, that I have featured the importance of archeology for the study of language and linguistics so often in my posts (see "Selected readings" below for a small sample).

Now comes news of the recovery of a spectacular cache of bamboo strip manuscripts from a Chu culture site kindly provided by Keith Knapp (with some Romanizations, links, and annotations by me):

A huge and important discovery. At Jingzhou's Wangjiaju Chu cemetery site Wángjiājǔ Zhànguó Chǔ mù 王家咀*战国楚墓, 3,200 bamboo writing slips have been recovered from Tomb 798. Researchers estimate that about 700 of the slips can be restored. This tomb is 2,300 years old.** The slips appear to belong to three texts: the Book of Poetry, Kongzi Yue 孔子曰 ("Confucius said"), and Yue (Music) 乐. The Kongzi yue overlaps some portions of the Analects, the Book of Rites, and the Mencius. The structure of the Kongzi yue text, though, is very different from Western Han [202 BC-9 AD] excavated manuscripts of the Analects. The portions of the Book of Poetry come from the Guó fēng 国风 [Airs of the States] part of the text. As for the Yue text, it consists of numbers, the Heavenly Stems, and a few simple characters. It is thought to be a musical score, but it is very hard to read. If it is a musical score, then perhaps it is a key to understanding the missing Classic of Music.***

—–

尖沙嘴 ( 现代汉语规范词典》 or A Standard Dictionary of Contemporary Chinese) proscribes the use of 咀 as the simplified form of 嘴 ( 咀 are jǔ and "suck; chew; masticate; taste". *There is a considerable amount of confusion over the pronunciation of this character as used in toponyms. Most people / websites are pronouncing / reading 王家咀 as Wángjiājǔ, but you will also hear / see a minority of people / websites pronouncing / reading it as Wángjiāzuǐ. As a matter of fact, this character is best known to people throughout the Sinographic world as it occurs in the famous Hong Kong place name, Tsim Sha Tsui 尖沙咀 ("sharp sandspit"). The traditional and archaic form of the name has the same pronunciation but is written as source ). In terms of historical phonology, topolectology, and orthography, the situation is much more complicated than what I say here, but, putting the matter simply, a lot of people think of and use 咀 as the simplified form of 嘴, which is pronounced in Modern Standard Mandarin (MSM) as zuǐ and means "mouth; beak". Since 咀 in names like 王家咀 and 尖沙咀 derive from the notion of "mouth", it is probably being thought of as the simplified, shorthand form of zuǐ 嘴. Unfortunately, Xiàndài Hànyǔ Guīfàn Cídiǎn ) (Contemporary Chinese Standard DictionaryA Standard Dictionary of Contemporary Chinese) proscribes the use ofas the simplified form of 嘴 ( source ). On the other hand, the accepted pronunciation and meaning ofareand "suck; chew; masticate; taste".

**This date is of particular significance since it is at a time when all three of these collections would have been coalescing into identifiable, integral texts that could be edited and circulated.

***In light of Sara de Rose's recent landmark publications on the development of music theory in China, the newly discovered bamboo strips with what look like portions of the long lost (two millennia) Classic of Music should be read with utmost care and may lead to confirmation of some of Sara's remarkable findings.

This article in Chinese includes photographs of the "Confucius said" (two strips) and the "Music" (three strips) manuscripts.

The study of the history of civilization (including language and literature) will never be concluded, because we will always make new discoveries of archeological materials and manuscripts, some quite revolutionary in nature, as were the Dunhuang texts, the Tarim Basin mummies, and the Chu bamboo strips.



