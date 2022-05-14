« previous post |

Please read, and take to heart, our "Comments policy".

If you have something worthwhile to contribute, say it courteously and cordially. There is no need to be gratuitously snarky. That does not contribute to the smooth, productive flow of discussion.

Be respectful.

Do not be repetitive.

Do not harp on some private hobby-horse of your own.

Be aware that your reputation on Language Log will follow you elsewhere. Realize that your behavior on other internet fora is known to the denizens of Language Log. The World Wide Web is mercilessly unforgetful.

These are the sorts of things I learned in my junior high school Civics class — how to be a good citizen. It's all about how to "zuòrén 做人" ("be a[n upright] person; conduct oneself [honorably]; behave [properly / with integrity]").

The ancient Chinese treasured lǐ 禮 ("ritual; rite[s]; etiquette; propriety; civility; present; gift; ceremony") as a principle for organizing society, and that is why the philosopher Herbert Fingarette (1921-2018) made it the centerpiece of his little classic, Confucius, the Secular as Sacred (1972) and put that character right in the middle of the cover of his book.

To be honest, the vast majority of Language Log readers and commenters do not need to be reminded of these things. Only a tiny proportion, less than a handful, tend to get carried away with their own vanity from time to time.

