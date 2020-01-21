« previous post |

That's the title of this outstanding 18:12 video about Herbert Fingarette (1921-2018). After the video and a brief explanation of its contents, I will explain what Fingarette has to do with language and Chinese Studies.

Video by Andrew Hasse posted on The Atlantic (Jan 14, 2020) with nearly half a million views after less than a week.

In his 1996 book about death, Herbert Fingarette argued that fearing one's own demise was irrational. When you die, he wrote, "there is nothing." Why should we fear the absence of being when we won't be there ourselves to suffer it? Twenty years later, facing his own mortality, the philosopher realized that he'd been wrong. Death began to frighten him, and he couldn't think himself out of it. Fingarette, who for 40 years taught philosophy at the University of California at Santa Barbara, had also written extensively on self-deception. Now, at 97, he wondered whether he'd been deceiving himself about the meaning of life and death.

The first time I heard of Fingarette was in 1972, the first year I was in a Ph.D. program. That was also the year when he published a little book of just 84 pages called Confucius, the Secular as Sacred. It went through 42 editions published between 1972 and 2018 in 7 languages and is held by 1,223 WorldCat libraries. Seen as a "radical revisionist" and a "contrarian philosopher", Fingarette was not trained as a Sinologist or scholar of Chinese philosophy. There was, however, something about the Confucian concept of lǐ 禮 ("present; gift; ceremony; ritual; rite(s) etiquette; propriety") as a principle for organizing society that struck him so powerfully that he set aside his usual philosophical investigations and explications to master the basics of the main issues in the Chinese philosophical tradition.

Deceptively small though it appeared, Confucius, the Secular as Sacred hit the scholarly world like a bomb. During my first year of Ph.D. studies, everybody was talking about it, conferences and workshops were organized around it, and it powerfully energized the field of Chinese philosophy for a decade or so.

I bought the first edition, and it had a big 禮 on the front cover. I was hooked on this character forever, with its "spirit" semantophore on the left and *riːʔ phonophore on the right. Since, as is true of many ancient pictophonetic characters, for the first thousand or so years of its existence, 禮 did not have the semantophore on the left; it was just the ideogrammic form 豊 — showing strings of jade above a drum (indicating a gifting ceremony) on the right.

In my estimation, putting 禮 front and center on the front cover of the book was a much better choice than having a portrait of Confucius, as on later editions. After all, we don't even know what Confucius looked like.

As I myself grow older, there are two distinct ways in which I am different from Fingarette.

I do not, and will not, consume numerous pills every day.

I have loved trees my entire life, so I won't have to wait till the end to appreciate them.

Nonetheless, when all is said and done, and when the time comes, may we all face death with such equanimity and honesty as Herbert Fingarette.

