New article in Shìjiè Rìbào 世界日報 (World Journal [5/12/22]):

"Tífáng mínzhòng luò pǎo? Zhōngguó yāoqiú: Cóngyán xiànzhì fēi bìyào chūjìng huódòng 提防民眾落跑？中國要求：從嚴限制非必要出境活動 ("Beware of people running away? China demands: Severe restrictions on non-essential outbound activities")

What we're seeing in this article and elsewhere online is the emergence of neologisms resulting from the extreme lockdowns in Shanghai during the last month and more. The restrictions are so brutally draconian and the people are so desperate that they have begun to develop a science of how to escape.

I.

rùnxué 潤學： Run-ology (studies in how to run away from Shanghai to go abroad)

This one is particularly interesting because the Mandarin word rùn 潤 superficially sounds (is spelled like) the English verb "run" and, in this case, shares semantic overlap as a neologistic borrowing.

Original meanings of rùnxué 潤學:

wet; moist sleek to moisten; to wet to polish ( a piece of writing, etc. ) ; to touch up profit ( excess of revenue over cost )

Sarcastic borrowing from English run:

II.

èyì chūjìng 惡意出境: malicious / ill-intentioned exit / departure (from the country)

Well, you can see where things are headed, and it doesn't look good.

The science of ill-intended departure.

