Some amazing happenings at Shanghai's Tongji University, one of China's top institutions of higher learning. It seems that, as part of the general lockdown of Shanghai, the students — locked in their dorm rooms for weeks on end — have been suffering like everyone else. Not only do they lack sufficient food and water, the food that they are given is full of tapeworms and other such unwanted ingredients. So they complained on Weibo, WeChat, and other social media platforms. The authorities scrubbed and censored the complaints as fast as they could, but when things got out of hand, they decided to hold a large scale Zoom meeting with students, faculty, and administrators all together.

Then the students became really upset because the administrators not only did not reveal their true identities, they threatened students who complained with dire consequences. Whereupon some students hacked the Zoom meeting and spread it all over the internet, to the point that the government could not keep up with all the postings, postings that elicited the sympathy of the public at large.

One of the most amusing consequences of the protests was the creation of this trisyllabic character composed of 艹 (cǎo 草 ["grass"]), tā 他 ("he / she"), and mǎ 马 ("horse") — thus combined = "cāotāmā 操他妈", or CTM for short:

This means "f*** his mother", China's "guómà 国骂 / 國罵" ("national swear word").

As for why the red and blue theme, that's because of the color arrangement of the most sensational student denunciation of the feckless university administrators, a screenshot of which I here provide for the record:

bié tā māle gébì 别他妈了隔壁 ["correct / proper" Sinographic form should be bié tā māle gè bī 别他妈了个逼] ("don’t / stop f***ing [around]") — here gébì 隔壁 ("neighbor; next door") has been euphemistically substituted for bī 逼 ("force; compel") [also often written as "B"], standing in for the filthy word "bī 屄" ("c*nt")

niàn nǐ nà tōng gǎo 念你那通稿 ("read your wire-copy") — i.e., the students want a real dialog with actual administrators, not just someone reading off a prepared copy

shéi bù huì a 谁不会啊? ("who can’t [read something pre-written]"?)

néng bù néng kāi gè mài a 能不能开个麦啊? ("can you turn on your microphone"? [meaning: "do you dare to expose your own voice / identity?"] )

chìlǎo 赤佬 ("bastard!" [native Shanghainese word, lit. “red-fellow") — this expression dates back to the heyday of capitalist Shanghai when the KMT hunted down commies

Explications of esoteric explicatives! Pretty nasty stuff to put in the face of communist officials!

For more about the revolt at Tongji University, see here (in Chinese).

