Package on a grocery store shelf:

There are several weird aspects of the wording on this package of noodles. It's all such a jumble that at first I wasn't sure what language it is primarily meant to be. For example, on the right side, we see Japanese oishī おいしい ("tasty") — the linguistic impact of the imperial era and current culture is considerable in Taiwan. Taken all together, however, it's evidently mostly Chinese in traditional characters (but not entirely [see below]).

From a bit of digging around, though, I was able to determine that it is a Taiwan product. Inside the red-bordered block with yellow background, it is identified as:

Táizhōng miàndàn 台中麺担

That must mean that it is some kind of noodles associated with Taichung, Taiwan's second most populous city. Since I don't offhand know the intended meaning of miàndàn 麺担, especially the dàn 担 part (much more on that below), for the moment I will not attempt a translation of the whole designation as Táizhōng miàndàn 台中麺担.

The bizarre English just below that is not intended as a translation, but is a separate problem unto itself (see below).

Aside from not being clear about the intended meaning of dàn 担 (as promised, more on that anon). The form of the character for "noodles" is troublesome. Here it is written 麺, which is the modern (shinjitai) Japanese form of the character, though elsewhere on the package it is also written in the traditional form as 麵 (I didn't spot it written anywhere on the package in the PRC simplified form 面, which would be very much out of place in Taiwan).

Now we have to tackle dàn 担. The character by itself can mean many things. It is generally regarded as the simplified form of one of these four characters:

1. 擔 (“to carry on a shoulder pole; to bear; to shoulder; to undertake; etc.”)

2. 揭 (“to raise; to lift up; to uncover; to unveil; to expose; to reveal; etc.”)

3. 撣 (“to dust ; etc.”).

4. 笪 (“coarse mat made of bamboo; etc.”)

In this case, I think it is standing in for 擔, which itself has the following pronunciations and meanings:

a. dān ("to carry on a shoulder pole, to bear; to shoulder; to undertake"), i.e., verb

b. dàn ("carrying pole with loads on both ends, burden; load; responsibilities, picul, a traditional Chinese unit of weight previously around 60 kg and now standardized to 50 kg"; classifier / measure word for things carried on a shoulder pole: load), i.e., noun

In the expression miàndàn 麺担, I believe that dàn 担 is meant to be read in the fourth tone and convey the meaning of b. dàn ("carrying pole with loads on both ends"), with the extended meaning of portable noodle shop that can be transported on such a pole. That is to say, my surmise is that miàndàn 麺担 refers to noodle stalls or small, semi-portable noodle restaurants — something temporary, maybe just an awning set up beside a road. Thus, 麺担 seems to be a Taiwanese locution where the 担 is comparable to 攤 ("vendor"). As witness, we may note that there are some noodle places in 台中 with 麺担 in their names. In Taiwanese, 麺担 would be pronounced "mida" or the like.

Now on to "Whole Wheat Partially", which is beyond strange!

The same company also issues "proper" whole wheat (quánmài 全麥) noodles. See, for example here, where this explicit designation appears in Chinese and in English.

For a better photo of the "partially" type, see here, which affords additional specifications that enable me to hypothesize or extrapolate from the totality of the available information in Chinese and English that "Partially" refers not to the quality of the wheat (it's still "whole" wheat [quánmài 全麥], but rather to the state of cookedness of the noodles:

1. kuàizhǔ 快煮 ("fast cook")

2. STEAM VEGETARIAN FLAVOR NOODLES

3. NON-FRIED NO PRESERVATIVE

This is not just your common, run-of-the-mill fāngbiànmiàn 方便麵 / insutantorāmen インスタントラーメン ("instant noodles").



