Listening to a StoryCorps conversation about the history of women NASA's astronaut corps as Wally Funk experienced it, I noticed something (phonetically) striking in her first sentence:

Zeroing in a bit:

And a bit more:

You should be able to hear that she pronounces "astronaut" roughly as if it were the two-word sequence "ash naught". To help you, I've cut that last audio clip into two pieces at end of the fricative noise corresponding to the /s/ of "astronaut":

Was this a slip of the tongue, or something weird about Wally Funk's idiolect?

No.

Taking a look at a sample of 100 instances of "astronaut" in the previously-described NPR podcast corpus, I found several similar cases where the word has only two phonetic syllables, with the first ending with a fricative and the second starting with [n]. And in more than half of the cases, the unstressed medial syllable is not elided, but the /t/ vanishes completely, and the /r/ is retained only as spectral lowering at the end of the /s/. I don't have time this morning to lay those examples out and discuss them, but I'll put it on my to-blog list for tomorrow.

The point is, this sort of thing is ubiquitous. In every language, including English, there are common (and something extreme) variations in pronunciation caused by weakening, co-articulation, and phase changes in articulatory gestures. Most such variations have never been systematically studied — or in most cases even noted in passing — due to some combination of the phoneme restoration effect and the herd instincts of academics.

For well over a century, linguists and other scholars have described these variations as substitutions of one quasi-alphabetic symbol string for another — with the phonetic symbols of the International Phonetic Alphabet now the standard.

Some acute observers have always recognized that this was a mistake, from a scientific point of view, even if no other description was really possible in the days before audio recording and instrumental analysis were possible. As applicable technology has improved and become more accessible, the mistake has become more obvious, since such "allophonic variation" is typically and obviously gradient: the different IPA symbols are labels for regions of a continuum, like labelling people as "tall" or "short".

There can be "quantal effects" due to the physiology and physics of the situation; and of course such variation eventually leads to changes in a language's underlying systems, through processes of social and psychological evolution that remain imperfectly understood. But the practice of treating (nearly all) pronunciation variation in categorical, symbolic terms has persisted, due to a combination of cultural conservatism and lack of relevant technical training.

We've discussed similar issues in previous posts, e.g. "On beyond the (International Phonetic) Alphabet", 4/19/2018, and "First novels", 2/13/2022). For a more general discussion of the history and the issues, see "Towards Progress in Theories of Language Sound Structure", in Shaping Phonology, Brentari & Lee, Eds., 2018; and "Corpus Phonetics", Annual Review of Linguistics 2019.

