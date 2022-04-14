« previous post |

New article by Sophie-Ha, posted on allkpop (news.naver.com) yesterday:

"Apple TV+ drama 'Pachinko' praised for the attention to detail and accuracy of all the languages and dialects"

We often talk about topolects and dialects of Sinitic, but seldom do so for Korean. We can get some idea of what the situation is like by reading sections of Sophie-Ha's article:

Various languages appear in the Apple TV+ original drama 'Pachinko' as the main characters are immigrant families who left their homeland during the Japanese colonial period and went through various countries. Korean, Japanese, and English are all used in one story, as well as different dialects of these languages. The Busan and Jeju dialects were used in the Korean language, and the dialect used by Korean-Japanese immigrants was also refined by seeking advice from Korean-Japanese individuals.

Several translators and dialect experts worked hard to create dialogues for people of different generations who went back and forth between Busan, New York, and Osaka. Hwang Seok Hee, who participated in the script translation, shared about the work process in a video interview. Hwang Seok Hee is famous for his translation of film subtitles for movies such as 'Deadpool,' 'Spiderman,' and the drama 'Game of Thrones.'

According to Hwang Seok Hee, the original script for the drama was all written in English by a team of American writers, including screenwriter and producer Soo Hugh. Although Soo Hugh is Korean-American, she does not speak Korean fluently. Therefore, Hwang Seok Hee was asked to translate the English script into Korean.

In one scene, when Go Han Soo (played by Lee Min Ho) was trying to pick up Sun Ja's bag, Sun Ja (Played by Kim Min Ha) shrinks away from him. That's when he says, "Don't worry, I won't eat you" (direct translation) in Korean. Originally, the line was written in English, "You must know it. I mean no harm," and translated awkwardly into Korean. Therefore, Hwang Seok Hee worked to make the Korean lines more natural.

Here is a clip from the first episode:

