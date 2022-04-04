« previous post |

There is a clear resemblance between the Sumerian and the Chinese glyphs for "beer", both of which depict a jug with a pointed bottom and an extended narrow neck (here, here). It's interesting that the oracle bone forms (second half of second millennium BC) for 酒 all have the three drops of water as a semantophore, whereas the bronze inscriptional forms (first millennium BC) and even some of the seal forms (latter part of the first millennium BC) lack the three dots for liquid, making the character for jiǔ 酒 identical to that for yǒu 酉 ("an ancient vase used in making and storing fermented millet liquors") — for all these forms, see here.

Wanting to investigate more deeply the Sumerian side of the equation, I asked my colleague, Philip Jones, a Sumerologist at the University of Pennsylvania Museum, for more information about the Sumerian word for beer, kaš. He replied:

Kaš "beer" is written with a sign that we call the BI sign and can be found by typing bi or kasz into the search field on https://build-psd.museum.upenn.edu/epsd2/signlist/ . (If you scroll down the results page, you will see various words written with this sign and will be able to click through to the dictionary entries for those words. The sign itself indeed is almost certainly based on a pictograph for a beer vessel.

The word is pronounced /kash/, but for various reasons /sh/ is represented by [sz] in ePSD (Electronic Pennsylvania Sumerian Dictionary) searches.

Given the polyvalency of signs and the difficulties of representing the shape of cuneiform signs in easily affordable ways, Assyriology has always been keen on using transliteration and over the decades a more or less consistent naming system has evolved for disambiguating signs. Sometimes this is actually based on ancient lexical lists providing sign names, other times, either the most frequently used value is chosen or the value closest to the underlying pictograph.

Typographically, the sign-names are in upper case, while what we call values are in lower case.

You are perfectly at liberty to call it the KAŠ sign rather than the BI sign – although "everyone" automatically knows the difference between the BI and the BI2 signs, while KAŠ vs KAŠ2 is slightly more tricky (partly because kaš, kas2 = KAŠ/BI, while kaš2, kas = KASKAL sign)

The value /bi/ of the BI sign is sometimes thought to derive from a hypothesized non-Sumerian language (Proto-Euphratic) being the origin of proto-cuneiform and having a word for beer which is /bi/ or /bi+??/. It is more likely that it derives from the Sumerian /biz/ "to trickle, drip, ouze". The most common use of the sign is to represent the grammatical clitic /bi/ meaning "its, their".

Just for the record, the etymology of "beer":

From Middle English bere, from Old English bēor (“beer”), from Proto-West Germanic *beuʀ, from Proto-Germanic *beuzą (“beer”) (putatively from Proto-Indo-European *bʰeusóm), meaning 'brewer's yeast.

Cognate with Saterland Frisian Bjoor, West Frisian bier, German Low German Beer, Dutch bier, German Bier, Icelandic bjór (“beer”).

Alcoholic drink made from grain, generally barley, infused with hops and boiled and fermented, Old English beor "strong drink, beer, mead," cognate with Old Frisian biar, Middle Dutch and Dutch bier, Old High German bior, German Bier; a West Germanic word of much-disputed and ambiguous origin.

Probably a 6c. West Germanic monastic borrowing of Vulgar Latin biber "a drink, beverage" (from Latin infinitive bibere "to drink," from PIE root *po(i)- "to drink"). Another suggestion is that it comes from Proto-Germanic *beuwoz-, from *beuwo- "barley." The native Germanic word for the beverage was the one that yielded ale (q.v.). "The word occurs in OE., but its use is rare, except in poetry, and it seems to have become common only in the 16th c. as the name of a hopped malt liquor." [OED] They did have words for it, however. Greek brytos, used in reference to Thracian or Phrygian brews, was related to Old English breowan "brew;" Latin zythum is from Greek zythos, first used of Egyptian beer and treated as an Egyptian word but perhaps truly Greek and related to zymē "leaven."

Spanish cerveza is from Latin cervesia "beer." Old Church Slavonic pivo, source of the general Slavic word for "beer," is originally "a drink" (compare Old Church Slavonic piti "drink"). French bière is a 16c. borrowing from German. U.S. slang beer goggles, through which every potential romantic partner looks desirable, is from 1986.

Beer was a common drink among most of the European peoples, as well as in Egypt and Mesopotamia, but was known to the Greeks and Romans only as an exotic product. [Buck]

For extensive notes on the etymology and history of beer and ale, see the Wikipedia articles on these subjects (here and here).

The words derived from the IE root for "beer" are remarkably diverse:

pō(i)- / Indo-European roots

beverage, bib, bibulous, hibachi, imbibe, pierogi, pinocytosis, poison, potable, potation, potatory, potion, symposium. Examples of words with the root pō(i)-: beer pō(i)- To drink. Oldest form *peh 3 (i)-, colored to *poh 3 (i)-. I. Basic form *pō(i)-, reduced to *pō- (< *poh 3 –). 1. Suffixed form *pō-to-. potable , potation , potatory from Latin pōtus, drunk; a drink (whence pōtāre, to drink). 2. Suffixed form *pō-ti-. poison , potion from Latin pōtiō, a drink. 3. Suffixed form *pō-tlo-, drinking vessel. hibachi from Sanskrit pātram, cup, bowl. 4. Suffixed reduplicated zero-grade form *pi-pə-o- (oldest form *pi-ph 3 -o-), whence *pi-bo-, assimilated to *bi-bo-. beer , beverage , bib , bibulous ; imbibe , imbrue from Latin bibere, to drink. 5. Suffixed zero-grade form *pə-ti- (oldest form *ph 3 -ti-), *po-ti-. symposium from Greek posis, drink, drinking. Basic form, reduced to(<). II. Zero-grade form *pī- (< *piə-). 1. Suffixed form *pī-ro-. pierogi , pirozhki from Slavic *pirŭ, feast (Old Church Slavonic pirŭ). 2. Suffixed (nasal present) form *pī-no-. pinocytosis from Greek pīnein, to drink. Zero-grade form(<). Oldest form, colored to [Pokorny 2. pō(i)- 839.]

The word among these IE derivates that most boggled my mind is "hibachi" ("portable charcoal-burning brazier with a grill, used chiefly for cooking"), which I always thought of as a purely (Sino-)Japanese word borrowed into English. It turns out, though, that the main root is from Sanskrit.

Japanese : hi, fire + -bachi, combining form of hachi, bowl (from Middle Chinese pat, Buddhist monk's begging bowl (also the source of Mandarin bō, from Sanskrit pātram, cup, bowl; see pō(i)- in Indo-European roots).

Where beliefs, activities, objects, and technologies travel, words often go with them, across distant lands and oceans — but not always.

