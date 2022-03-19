« previous post |

New article in the Wall Street Journal:

"‘The Greatest Invention’ Review: Written communication was a remarkable breakthrough, made in many different places and at different times." By Felipe Fernández-Armesto, WSJ (March 11, 2022)

There are a number of assumptions and speculations packed into just this title. When we look at the book itself, we find far more. In the wake of the sensationalism and hype over the recently published Kingdom of Characters, lauded in countless reviews, we need to take grand claims about the nature and purpose of writing with a great deal of caution and a pinch of salt. Fernández-Armesto's review is appropriately critical.

The review begins:

Theuth, the eager god, was proud of having invented writing. “It will,” he promised King Thamus, “make the Egyptians wiser and improve their memories.” Thamus, in Plato’s account of the myth, disagreed. “Your invention will make readers forgetful. They will stop trying to remember. They will absorb words without wisdom, data without learning, information without knowledge, and trivia without truth.”

The king’s criticisms eerily foreshadow current animadversions about the internet. Even when applied to writing, they were not entirely misplaced. Intellectuals should take them as a warning against overrating the scribe’s art. We tend to assume that the function of text is to perpetuate creativity, imagination and science. Really, however, writing began, in all the cases we know, by serving humdrum purposes: recording prices, inventories and tax returns. For most of the past, what was truly great was easily memorable: the epics, the myths, the revelations of the gods.

India constitutes a good case history of the rejection of writing by a highly advanced civilization that was aware of this technology but resisted its seductions for fear that it would dull the mind. The Vedas, the Upanishads, Mahabharata, Ramayana — all these monuments of thought and literature — were first composed and transmitted long before they were written down. Even the extremely terse propositions of Pāṇini's (ca. 5th c. BC) Aṣṭādhyāyī ("eight chapters"), arguably the world's first grammar, consisting of 3,959 verses on syntax, semantics, and other aspects of linguistics, were orally transmitted from the very beginning.

It is sort of like the samurai Giving up the Gun: Japan's Reversion to the Sword, 1543-1879 (Noel Perrin's great book) or Middle Easterners rejecting the wheel in favor of their tried and true ship of the desert, the camel (see Richard Bulliet's seminal social history on that topic).

Here is an enigmatic object that has fascinated me for more than half a century:



One side of the ‘Phaistos Disk,’ a tablet containing hieroglyphic symbols from Crete, ca. 2000 B.C.

This is clearly meant to convey information, if not language. It even has divisions that break up the "text" into "words" or "phrases", and it is written with symbols that are echoed in other circum-Mediterranean "scripts". Does it represent language? As Chinese scholars are fond of saying when stumped by a philological problem, dàikǎo 待考 ("awaiting verification").

Selected readings

[Thanks to June Teufel Dreyer, JJ Tkacik, and Mark Metcalf]

Permalink