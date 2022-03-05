« previous post |

The story begins here — "Polished pan cake" (2/20/22) — which shows two dessert items on a menu. In Chinese, one is described as a guō bing 锅饼 (lit., "pot / pan cake / pie") and the other is called a jiānbing 煎饼 (lit., "fried cake / pie"), two different kinds of bǐng 饼.

In the English translations on the menu, those two different varieties of bǐng 饼 are respectively rendered as simply "cake" and "pan cake". I won't go into their fillings, since they have more or less been adequately covered in the earlier post.

We have the testimony of Charles Belov who ate one of the latter at the very same restaurant where the menu came from and declared that "pan cake" turned out to be a fried glutinous rice ball partially covered in granulated sugar. A commenter to the post stated, "My understanding of 饼 was always just 'it means round food'".

I wonder where / how he got that "understanding".

Bǐng 饼 (simpl. 9 strokes) / 餅 (trad. 14 strokes) is a very interesting character / term, both in Chinese and in Japanese, but also in other East Asian and Southeast Asian languages.

Here are a couple of graphic variants: 䴵 (17 strokes) 餠 (16 strokes).

See if the number of strokes for all four forms I've given match the number you count.

Here's the Japanese kyūjitai ("old character") form: 餠 (14, 15, 16, or 17 strokes — depending on who's writing it and what variant they use)

There are at least 34 characters with this phonophore in the same phonetic series (并) (Zhengzhang, 2003) .

Glyph origin

Phono-semantic compound (形聲, OS *peŋʔ): semantic 飠 (“food”) + phonetic 并 (OC *peŋ, *peŋs); traditional glyph form during Ming and Qing dynasty used to advocate 幷 (as in 餠) based on the influence of Shuowen. 幷 竮 並 併 竝

Surely operative must be bìng 并 (variants 幷, 並, 併, 井, 开, 竝, and 竮, and those are by no means all) ("and; also; together; simultaneously; side by side; be in a row; equally; combine; merge; incorporate; union").

Definitions

Two of my favorite types of bǐng 饼:

shāobǐng 烧饼 ("griddle cake sprinkled with sesame seed"), cōngyóubǐng 葱油饼 ("scallion pancakes")

Here's an unusual specimen of bǐng 饼:

shìbǐng 柿饼 ("dried persimmon cake")

A discus is called tiěbǐng 铁饼 (lit., "iron biscuit / cake").

Derived compounds

There are more than a hundred polysyllabic terms containing bǐng 饼 / 餅 as a formative morpheme.

Descendants

(sources: Wiktionary, Zdic / Handian, Jisho), etc., plus my own mental fund of knowledge)

So much for the philology. Now for the culture. What do Chinese think of their dear, little bǐng 饼?

From Jinyi Cai, who is an expert pastry chef:

Actually I haven't paid much attention to this character before you pointed it out. I have always treated it as a normal character since it is very common and people use on a daily basis, such as bǐnggān 饼干 ("cookie") and 烧饼 ("Chinese pancake"), etc. So I never thought it was anything special until you raised some complications concerning its shape, both that of the character and the object to which it refers.

The composition of this character is interesting: the left part means food while the right part (并) means "together". I assume this character means that people eat food together or share this food together as I can imagine how people can share a piece of 饼. Maybe back in the ancient times people ate this type of food together and it gradually became the character "饼".

OR if you think of how 饼 is made, its composition also makes sense. When you make 饼，you put together water and flour (there must be more ingredients back in ancient times because I suppose they didn't have pure flour). So it's putting a lot of stuff together (并) and making it a piece of 饼.

I am not sure which of my assumptions is true or maybe they are both wrong.

From Zihan Guo, a historian and esthetician of literature on food:

Though modern Chinese refer to a variety of stuffed pastries as bǐng 餅 and dried, crispy cookies as bǐnggàn 餅干, what always amazes me is the range of food it could signify in ancient times. The word bǐng 餅 appears in Mò Zǐ 墨子 (d. 391 BC) very briefly as an unclear type of food. Later in the Han dynasty it came to include almost any food made from wheat dough, sometimes compared to pasta by food historians. It was clearly very popular since there is a whole "Bǐng fù" 餅賦 ("Rhapsody on pasta / pastry") written in the Western Jin (266-316). The text records fastidious bǐng 餅 lore, listing a few types of bǐng 餅, each appropriate for different seasons. It praises that a bowl of steaming hot tāng bǐng 湯餅 ("boiled pasta", proto-noodles?) is the best thing to enjoy in the penetrating winter. What is also interesting is its mentioning of mántou 曼*頭, buns with meat fillings, recommended for early spring.

[VHM: Note the absence of the "food / eat" radical [#184] in this early occurrence of the word. This is a food item that we have often discussed on Language Log (see "Suggested readings" below). In my travels through Central and Inner Asia, and in my explorations of ethnic food stores and restaurants in America, I have discovered that — from Russia to Korea and the Himalayan and Siberian regions — mántou is one of the most widespread Eurasian foodstuffs, that it started out as meat-filled and boiled, and in China has evolved into a steamed bread bun without filling.]

I have no idea how the character bǐng 餅 came to be what it is. Ancient lexicons suggest that it means bìng 並 ("put together"), as the food is made by mixing flour and water.

Irrelevant: there used to be a whimsical, cute Internet slang, "Nǐ yǒu māo bǐng ma 你有貓餅嗎?" ("Do you have a cat biscuit?") / "Nǐ yǒu máobìng ma 你有毛病嗎" ("Do you have a problem?").

The ancient lexicon I referred to was Shì míng 釋名 (Explanation of names; ca. 200 AD) by Liu Xi 劉熙, juan 4.13:

餅，并也，溲麫使合并也。胡餅，作之大漫沍也，亦言以胡麻著上也。

Bing means to combine: blend the flour with water to make it coalesce. Foreign bing are made into big 漫沍 (?), some also say that they put sesame on it. 蒸餅、湯餅、蝎餅、髓餅、金餅、索餅之屬，皆隨形而名之也。

The types of steamed bing, boiled bing, scorpion-shaped bing, marrow bing, metal-shaped bing (?), string-shaped bing, are all named after their shapes.

(methods of cooking them include steaming, boiling, baking, and frying) *漫沍: no idea what it really means. A similar term 鏝胡 appears in Fāngyán 方言 (Regional speech; by Yang Xiong [53 BC – 18 AD]) glossed to mean a curved dagger, suggesting that 漫沍 might mean something big and broad: 鏝胡者, 寬大之貌. 胡餅 is considered a kind of bread, so maybe a very big kind.

The semantic range and gustatory delights of bǐng 饼 / 餅 far exceed "round food".

Selected readings

