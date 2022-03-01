« previous post |

[This is a guest post by Nathan Hopson]

Like many around the world, I have been deeply saddened by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine. I have been watching news from around the world, including Japan. In addition to the actual war itself, and to the sometimes inane (studio talking-head) coverage of the war as some kind of horse race, I have been disturbed by the Japanese media’s failure to update the orthography of Ukrainian cities such as the capital, Kyiv.



Not a single domestic news outlet I am aware of―including the public broadcaster, NHK―has dropped the Soviet-era Russian name “Kiev” (キエフ) to replace it with Kyiv. CNN’s Japanese site, for instance, has similarly failed to revise its choice of katakana.



Japanese media outlets are not insensitive to changing public opinion and usage. For instance, in a 2015 survey, NHK asked about the broadcast usage of different verbs meaning “to die” for different animals. Formal, standardized Japanese of the type used by public-facing media outlets generally distinguishes sharply between expressions for the death of humans and nonhuman animals. According to the reported results, NHK’s questionnaire respondents largely upheld this division, but there were notable differences between, for instance, the death of “a cat in a park” (feral, one presumes) and a pet cat. If, as the report says, the public broadcaster is concerned that using the verb shinu (死ぬ, a coldly clinical way to say “to die” that is most often used with nonhuman animals) for a popular and charismatic―ergo, at least partly anthropomorphized―zoo animal such as a panda or elephant might offend viewer sensibilities, it doesn’t seem like asking too much to be sensitive to the geopolitical implications of the name of a city of millions under siege by a megalomaniacal tyrant. This is especially true given that there is one prominent Japanese-language news source that has adopted キーウ as the proper orthography for Kyiv. That is the BBC, the broadcaster which NHK emulates more than any other.



Names matter. Not as much as peace and life and the rebuilding of a free and autonomous Ukraine, of course, but they do. I hold out some hope that even amidst the terror and confusion and violence, someone in one of those corner offices in one of those Tokyo high rises is considering this.

Selected readings

Permalink