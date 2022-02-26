« previous post |

[This is a guest post by Mark Swofford]

Those who have never lived in northern Taiwan during the winter may scoff at the idea that 11 °C (52 °F) can seem miserably cold. But cold it is here nevertheless, especially during a week of seemingly endless rain.

This week an office building in Taipei put out hot ginger tea to help people warm themselves. The top line on the container is “薑心比心” (jiāng xīn bǐ xīn; lit.: “ginger heart compares to heart”). This is a pun for the idiom “將心比心” (jiāngxīnbǐxīn; “be empathic”).

The second line is “溫暖您的心” (wēnnuǎn nín de xīn; “warm your heart”).

Link to MOE (Ministry of Education) Dictionary entry for this.

