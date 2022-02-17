« previous post |

People pronounce my surname all sorts of different ways — Myer, Mare, Meer, Mire, as in Golda Meir, etc., etc., with the number of syllables (one or two), accent, and vowel quality varying almost limitlessly — but I've never once in my life "corrected" anyone, because I think they're all legitimate. Think of the different ways to pronounce Sun Yat-sen's and Chiang Kai-shek's names, and how to pronounce 陈 (Chen, Chin, Chan, Tan).

After all, people in the same family may pronounce their own surname differently, e.g., Boucher ("Butcher, Boochez"), Naquin ("Na-can, Næ-kwin"), and the famous Penn Sinologist Derk Bodde (1909-2003) introduced himself as "Derek Bod", whereas most other people called him "Durk Bod-de").

My basketball coach at Dartmouth was a very colorful character known as "Doggie Julian" (1901-1967). Doggie was born in Reading, Pennsylvania and, in his 66 years of life, held an incredible number of positions as professional athlete and coach (football, basketball, and baseball) at one high school, many colleges, and one professional sports team. He coached the legendary Bob Cousy (b. 1928) at Holy Cross and with the Boston Celtics. It's difficult for me to imagine how he could arrange and sign for so many jobs, let alone move to such a large number of locations and coach thousands of games, but he had a steel will and dogged tenacity.

My teammates at Dartmouth knew that I was "Vic Mair" (pronounced like "hair"), but Doggie always called me "Mire", hence the nickname "Quags", which was instantly figured out by Jerry Friedman in the comments to this post.

Here are some more Doggieisms:

"You're a bunch of fut cows!"

"Move out of Missouri!" — never fully understood that one.

"Stay off the kundeements" — first thing he'd tell us when we went in a restaurant.

Such gnomic wisdom flowed forth from Doggie in a constant stream. The monumental spirit behind it is undoubtedly what enabled him to forge such a fabled career despite his small physical stature (I don't know exactly how tall he was, but he only came up to the chest of many of his players).

As Doggie was fond of saying, it's all a matter of AT-TEE-TOOD. (source)

