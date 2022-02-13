« previous post | next post »

Photograph of a menu board outside a Chinese restaurant:



(From an anonymous contributor)



This menu is meant to be read from top to bottom. In that orientation, there are two dishes on the advertisement: zhūdù jī 猪肚鸡 ("chicken stir-fried with pork belly") and yēzǐ jī 椰子鸡 ("coconut chicken"). However, if one reads from left to right (the default orientation in the PRC), then the three words become zhū yē 猪椰 ("pig-coconut")，dùzi 肚子 ("belly"), and jījī 鸡鸡 ("cock").

I think that a lot of people, upon seeing the last item, would burst into laughter or at least snigger, since jījī 鸡鸡 ("cock") is kid's slang for "penis; prick; dick; dicky; pee-pee; wee-wee; willie / willy; pecker; wiener; weenie; front butt; ding dong; fagina; bird; Schmeckle…" (I'm not trying to be exhaustive here — there must be countless terms for the male member, just for little boys).

For those who wish to explore the Sinitic vocabulary for "penis" more fully, here's a lexicon of terms that range from the classical and literary to written vernacular and a host of topolectal expressions, many of which stretch the boundaries of the Sinographic writing system.

Oh, and here's a Map of Chinese dialectal equivalents for yīnjīng / yīnjìng 陰莖 (“penis; male genitalia”).

